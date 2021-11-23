Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Helsinki, November 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The following securities will be added to the Index: Citycon Oyj (CTY1S) Puuilo Plc (PUUILO) The following security will be removed from the Index: HKScan Oyj A (HKSAV) The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Maarit Bystedt + 358 (0) 9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com