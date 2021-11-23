Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.11.2021 | 18:05
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Helsinki, November 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results
of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq
Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday,
December 1, 2021. 

 The following securities will be added to the Index:

Citycon Oyj (CTY1S)
Puuilo Plc (PUUILO)
          

The following security will be removed from the Index:

HKScan Oyj A (HKSAV)


The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the
largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is
reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer
to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Media Contact

Maarit Bystedt
+ 358 (0) 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.