Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Proposed US$633 Million Funding Package

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Horizonte Announces Proposed US$633 Million Funding Package to Fully Fund Araguaia into Production

LONDON, UK / ACCESWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Horizonte ("Horizonte" or the "Company") (AIM:HZM) (TSX:HZM), announces that it has entered into certain investment and subscription agreements as part of a comprehensive funding package of US$633 million which is expected to complete the funding required for the construction of Araguaia. The Proposed Funding Package comprises:

Approximately US$197 Million equity fundraise : The equity fundraise consists of (i) strategic investments of between approximately US$65.0 and US$75.0 million from La Mancha and US$50.0 million from Orion in newly issued Ordinary Shares; and (ii) the placing of approximately US$75 million of newly issued Ordinary Shares by way of the UK Placing and the Canadian Offering. In addition to the Equity Fundraise, the Company has agreed a cornerstone subscription with Glencore of US$7 million in newly issued Ordinary Shares. Details of the Strategic Investments and the Glencore Subscription are set out below; additional details on the Placing will be found in the separate announcements by the Company to be released immediately after this Announcement.

: The equity fundraise consists of (i) strategic investments of between approximately US$65.0 and US$75.0 million from La Mancha and US$50.0 million from Orion in newly issued Ordinary Shares; and (ii) the placing of approximately US$75 million of newly issued Ordinary Shares by way of the UK Placing and the Canadian Offering. In addition to the Equity Fundraise, the Company has agreed a cornerstone subscription with Glencore of US$7 million in newly issued Ordinary Shares. Details of the Strategic Investments and the Glencore Subscription are set out below; additional details on the Placing will be found in the separate announcements by the Company to be released immediately after this Announcement. US$65 Million Convertible Loan Notes Issue ("Convertible Notes"): As part of their Strategic Investments, Orion and La Mancha have conditionally agreed to subscribe for US$50 million and US$15 million of Convertible Notes respectively. Further details on the Convertible Notes can be found below.

As part of their Strategic Investments, Orion and La Mancha have conditionally agreed to subscribe for US$50 million and US$15 million of Convertible Notes respectively. Further details on the Convertible Notes can be found below. US$25 Million Cost Overrun Debt Facility ("Proposed Cost Overrun Debt Facility"): Orion is proposing that a member of its group provides the Proposed Cost Overrun Debt Facility to be used, if required, for the construction of Araguaia. The Proposed Cost Overrun Debt Facility is subject amongst other things on definitive documentation and would form part of a total of US$99 million in dedicated cost overrun funding and contingency funding for the Project. Further details on the Proposed Cost Overrun Debt Facility can be found below.

Orion is proposing that a member of its group provides the Proposed Cost Overrun Debt Facility to be used, if required, for the construction of Araguaia. The Proposed Cost Overrun Debt Facility is subject amongst other things on definitive documentation and would form part of a total of US$99 million in dedicated cost overrun funding and contingency funding for the Project. Further details on the Proposed Cost Overrun Debt Facility can be found below. US$346.2 Million Proposed Senior Debt Facility ("Proposed Senior Debt Facility"): As previously announced, Horizonte has received credit approvals and a signed commitment letter for US$346.2 million of senior debt from a syndicate of international financial institutions (BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING Capital LLC, ING Bank N.V., Natixis, New York Branch, Société Générale and Swedish Export Credit Corporation). The Proposed Senior Debt Facility which is subject amongst other things to diligence and agreeing definitive documents will comprise two tranches: Tranche A, of US$146.2 million, will be guaranteed by two Export Credit Agencies (EKF, Denmark's Export Credit Agency ("EKF"), and Finnvera plc, Finland's Export Credit Agency ("Finnvera")); and Tranche B of US$200 million. Further details of the Proposed Senior Debt Facility can be found in the Company's announcements dated 13 September 2021 and 30 September 2021.

The Company also intends to raise up to US$8 million (approximately £6 million) by way of an open offer to holders of existing ordinary shares. Further details will be found in the announcement to be released immediately after this announcement.

Completion of the Placing and the Strategic Investments are conditional upon each other (as further described below) and are not conditional upon the completion of other parts of the Proposed Funding Package, and the Placing and Strategic Investments are expected to become unconditional on admission to trading of the Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to them. The issue and allotment of the securities to be issued in connection with Proposed Funding Package is conditional upon, among other things, the passing of resolutions by the Company's shareholders at the General Meeting. The Company is proposing to convene the General Meeting for on or around 20 December 2021 to seek such approvals. Further details of the General Meeting will be announced in due course.

Horizonte is also pleased to announce that Araguaia Niquel Metais Ltda ("Araguaia Ltda"), a member of the Company's group has entered into a conditional ten year offtake agreement with Glencore (with the obligations of Araguaia Ltda being guaranteed by the Company), where Glencore has committed to acquire 100% of the production of ferronickel from Araguaia for that period ("Offtake Agreement"). The entry into the Offtake Agreement is a key requirement of the Lenders and significantly de-risks future cash flows from the Project. The Offtake Agreement is conditional upon, among other things, the completion of the Glencore Subscription and the entry by Glencore into a direct agreement with the Lenders in relation to typical intercreditor matters.

In addition to its participation in the proposed Equity Fundraise, Convertible Notes and the provision of the Proposed Cost Overrun Debt Facility, an affiliate of Orion will also purchase a 2.1% gross revenue royalty on the Vermelho project (the "Vermelho Royalty") for cash consideration to the Company of US$25 million. The net proceeds from the sale of this royalty will be used to advance a feasibility study and permitting work streams on the Vermelho project.

BMO Capital Markets Limited is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the Company in relation to the La Mancha Strategic Investment and Endeavour Financial is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the Company in relation to the investments being made by Orion and the Proposed Senior Debt Facility. Norton Rose Fulbright LLP has acted as legal counsel to the Company in respect of these investments and facilities.

Highlights

The net proceeds of the Proposed Funding Package will be used towards the construction of the Araguaia, as well as for general working capital purposes.

Araguaia is a high grade, low cost, long life asset located south of the Carajas Mining District, north east Brazil. The feasibility study disclosed in the Araguaia Technical Report demonstrates robust economics with the Stage 1 process plant producing 14,000 tonnes of nickel per year and generating a Post-tax IRR of 28.1%; Post-tax NPV(8%) of US$740 million; a Payback Period of approximately 3 years; and Net Cashflow of US$2.582bn, based on a market consensus nickel price of US$16,800 per tonne (see the Araguaia Technical Report) and in each case based upon the various assumptions set out in the Araguaia Technical Report. The spot nickel price is currently US$19,625 per tonne.

Development of Araguaia will provide the Company with a platform for growth in an established mining region, with potential to become a significant nickel producer of scale through the potential future development of a second production line at Araguaia and second potential operation with the Vermelho Project.

The Company has a second 100% owned project, the Vermelho Nickel Cobalt project which is being advanced towards feasibility stage with the final products targeted for the EV battery market. This project is expected to produce ~24kt Nickel pa and ~1.25kt Cobalt pa with low capital intensity of US$27kt/t and a long mine life of 38 years at an NPV(8%) of US$1.7 billion (see the Vermelho Technical Report).

There is a strong long-term outlook for the nickel market driven by acceleration of demand from the EV battery sector which, combined with continued robust growth in stainless steel demand has led to Nickel price increasing by 24% in the last 12 months. Global demand is expected to reach 3.9Mt in 2030, an increase of 1.6x compared to 2020 and projected demand growth of 5% per annum[1].

Use of Proceeds

The table below summarises the use of proceeds from the Proposed Funding Package assuming the proposed amount is raised under the Placing and Strategic Investments.

Funding Sources US$M Equity fundraise(1) Orion $50.0 La Mancha (between US$65 million and US$75 million) $65.0 Glencore $7.0 Placing $75.0 Total $197.0 Senior Debt Facility Tranche A $146.2 Tranche B $200.0 Total $346.2 Convertible Loan Note Offering $65.0 Open Offer (assuming take up in full) $8.0 Others(2) $42.0 Total Sources of Funds $658.2

1. See separate announcement released today for further details

2. Comprises of ~US$17 million expected cash balance immediately prior to settlement of any funds from the Proposed Funding Package and US$25 million cost overrun loan facility from Orion. Further details on the cost overrun loan facility can be found below.

Use of Funds US$M Araguaia Capital Expenditure (incl. US$44 million contingency) $477.3 Working Capital and Other(3) $135.8 Cost Overrun Equity and Debt Contingency $45.0 Total Use of Funds $658.2

Note: proposed use of funds includes approximately US$100 million of contingency, comprising US$44 million contingency in the capital cost estimates for Araguaia, US$45 million of equity and debt cost overrun funding and US$10 million growth allowance.

3. Other includes pre-production operating costs, financing fees and costs, land acquisition and interest during construction.

If the Open Offer raises less than US$8 million or the Glencore Subscription does not complete, the amount of Working Capital and Other will reduce by a corresponding amount. This will not impact the funding for Araguaia.

Jeremy Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Horizonte, commented:

"We are delighted to announce the Proposed Funding Package which, subject to satisfaction of the conditions and successful completion of the Placing, is expected to fully fund Araguaia into production. This represents a significant milestone in the Company's journey to become a major nickel producer and will enable Horizonte to capitalise on the significant projected growth in nickel demand.

We are delighted to welcome La Mancha and Orion as new and existing, respectively, strategic investors and shareholders in Horizonte, and also grateful for the continued support of Glencore who, in addition to their proposed cornerstone subscription, have also extended their relationship with Horizonte by agreeing to enter into the Offtake Agreement. La Mancha and Orion have long track records of creating sustainable shareholder value in the mining sector and their previous investments highlight their ability to identify compelling growth opportunities at an early stage.

We are aiming to become a leading nickel producer. We believe the terms of the financing package and calibre of the lenders and strategic investors we have attracted is a testament to the strong project fundamentals offered by Araguaia. The proposed investments from La Mancha, Orion and Glencore, alongside the Proposed Senior Debt Facility from a syndicate of leading international financial institutions, provides strong endorsement of our broader corporate strategy. We would like to thank all parties involved in enabling Horizonte to secure this comprehensive funding package."

Philip Clegg, Portfolio Manager of Orion, commented:

"Orion is extremely pleased to cornerstone Horizonte's latest fundraising with a total commitment of US$150 million. Subsequent to our US$25 million royalty investment in 2019, this is our second deal with the Company and demonstrates our confidence in and support of Horizonte's quality projects and management team. We look forward to furthering our partnership with Horizonte as Araguaia is built and Vermelho advances to construction."

Karim Nasr, Chief Executive of La Mancha, commented:

"Our investment in Horizonte represents La Mancha's first direct investment into the base and EV metals space. Throughout our extensive diligence, we were impressed not only by the quality of the assets, but also by the team and the very high standard of work carried out to date. La Mancha was attracted to the organic growth potential, coupled with the longer-term nickel product optionality to sustainably supply both the stainless steel and battery markets. We are honoured to be able to support Horizonte's team and look forward to the journey toward becoming a globally significant and responsible nickel producer."

Enquiries:

Horizonte Minerals plc Jeremy Martin (CEO) Simon Retter (CFO) Anna Legge (Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 203 356 2901 BMO Capital Markets Limited (Corporate Broker) Tom Rider / Pascal Lussier Duquette / Andrew Cameron / Muhammad Musa +44 (0) 207 236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 (0) 207 418 8900

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 (as transposed into the laws of the United Kingdom), the person responsible for arranging for the release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company is Simon Retter, Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the Orion Strategic Investment

Orion has entered into the Orion Investment Agreement pursuant to which Orion will subscribe for US$50 million of newly issued Ordinary Shares at the UK Placing Price subject to a maximum of 7.5 pence per share and will procure that one of its subsidiaries will subscribe for US$50 million of Convertible Notes. The subscription for the Ordinary Shares is conditional upon, among other things, the approval of the Company's shareholders at the General Meeting; the approval of the subscription by the TSX and approval of Orion as a new "control person" of the Company; admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM; and the Placing and Strategic Investments having become unconditional with gross proceeds of not less than US$175 million (other than interconditionality and AIM Admission).

The subscription for the US$50 million of Convertible Notes is conditional upon, among other things, the Equity Fundraise having occurred, and construction having commenced by the time required by the Brazilian National Mining Agency (or any extension thereof) and the long-form documentation for the project financing being signed and the satisfaction of the conditions to the funding of the Vermelho Royalty (other than subscription for the Convertible Notes).

Under the Orion Investment Agreement, the Company has agreed that Orion shall have the right to participate in any future equity or equity-linked offerings by Horizonte up to the level of its ownership at the time of that offering so long as Orion owns at least 10% of the Ordinary Shares in issue at the time. Orion shall also have the right to nominate one person to be a director of the Company for so long as it holds at least 10% of the Ordinary Shares in issue from time to time.

Pursuant to lock-in arrangements, Orion has agreed that it will not from the date of the Orion Investment Agreement until the date falling 4 months after completion of the subscription of the Ordinary Shares, sell or otherwise dispose of any Ordinary Shares, subject to certain exceptions. The lock-in arrangements do not apply to the Convertible Loan Notes when issued.

Under the Orion Investment Agreement the Company has given certain warranties and indemnities to Orion. The Company has also undertaken that it will not, prior to the issuance of the Convertible Loan Notes, undertake certain corporate transaction without the consent of Orion including issuing shares, buying back shares or declaring a dividend. The Orion Investment Agreement terminates if Orion ceases to hold an interest in Horizonte of at least 10 per cent for at least 60 days.

Details of the La Mancha Strategic Investment

La Mancha has entered into the La Mancha Investment Agreement pursuant to which La Mancha will subscribe for between US$65 million and US$75 million of newly issued Ordinary Shares subject to their pro-forma ownership not exceeding 19.99% of the enlarged share capital of the Company. La Mancha will subscribe at the UK Placing Price subject to a maximum of 7.5 pence per share. La Mancha will also subscribe for US$15 million of Convertible Notes. The subscription for the Ordinary Shares is conditional upon, among other things, the approval of the Company's shareholders at the General Meeting; the approval of the subscription by the TSX; the admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM; and the Placing and Strategic Investments having become unconditional with gross proceeds of not less than US$175 million (other than interconditionality and AIM Admission).

The subscription for the US$15 million of Convertible Notes is conditional upon, among other things, the Equity Fundraise having occurred, Orion's conditions to subscription having been satisfied and the long-form documentation for the project financing being signed.

Under the La Mancha Investment Agreement, the Company has agreed that La Mancha shall have the right to participate in any future equity or equity-linked offerings (including offerings for non-cash consideration) by Horizonte up to the level of its ownership at the time of that offering so long as La Mancha owns at least 10% of the Ordinary Shares in issue at the time. La Mancha shall also have participation rights on an annual basis to avoid dilution in respect of Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to incentive awards. La Mancha shall also have the right to nominate one person to be a director of the Company for so long as it holds at least 10% of the Ordinary Shares in issue from time to time. The Company has agreed that the director nominated by La Mancha shall also have certain consultation and approval rights to participate in the selection and appointment of an additional independent non-executive director, as further described below under the heading "Corporate Governance", and on any replacement of such director for so long as it holds at least 15% of the Ordinary Shares in issue from time to time.

La Mancha has further agreed to ensure that it shall not take any action that would prevent the Company from complying with its obligations under applicable securities laws; and that it shall not procure a shareholder resolution of the Company which would circumvent the proper application of the AIM rules or applicable Canadian securities laws.

Under the La Mancha Investment Agreement the Company has given certain warranties and indemnities to La Mancha. The Company has also undertaken that it will not, prior to the issuance of the Convertible Loan Notes, undertake certain corporate transactions without the consent of La Mancha including issuing shares, buying back shares or declaring a dividend. The La Mancha Investment Agreement terminates if La Mancha ceases to hold an interest in Horizonte of at least 10 per cent for at least 90 days. Pursuant to lock-in arrangements, La Mancha has agreed that it will not from the date of the La Mancha Investment Agreement until the date falling 4 months after completion of the subscription of the Ordinary Shares, sell or otherwise dispose of any Ordinary Shares, subject to certain exceptions. The lock-in arrangements do not apply to the Convertible Loan Notes, when issued.

Details of the Convertible Loan Notes

The Company has entered into Convertible Loan Note Instruments with each of OMF Fund III (F) Ltd (the "Orion Noteholder") (an affiliate of Orion) and La Mancha. The Convertible Notes will be issued by the Company at a 5.75% discount (such that the Orion Noteholder and/or La Mancha shall only be required to pay 94.25% of the principal amount) at a fixed interest rate of 11.75% per annum, which shall be capitalised until Project Completion and payable in cash (subject to available cashflows) thereafter. In the case of an event of default in accordance with the terms of the Convertible Loan Note Instrument, the Interest Rate is increased to 15.00% per annum. Subject to there being available cash for distribution from Araguaia and following Project Completion, the principal (including any accrued capitalised interest) shall be repayable in quarterly instalments.

At any time until the Maturity Date, being 3 months after the final maturity date of Tranche A of the Proposed Senior Debt Facility, the Orion Noteholder and/or La Mancha may, at their option, convert the Convertible Notes, partially or wholly, into Ordinary Shares up to the total amount outstanding under the Convertible Notes at a conversion price equal to 125% of the UK Placing Price (the "Conversion Price") subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments.

At any time after the fifth (5th) anniversary of the subscription of the Convertible Notes, the Company shall have a one-time right to redeem the then outstanding and unconverted Convertible Notes in whole at 105% of the par value plus accrued and unpaid interest in cash if (i) a change of control event occurs; or (ii) the 30-day volume weighted average trading price of Ordinary Shares exceeds 200% of the Conversion Price and the aggregate average daily trading value exceeds US$2.5 million over the prior 30 trading days.

Under the Convertible Loan Notes there is acash sweep of 85% of excess cash (being available cash for distribution from Araguaia less required interest and principal payments on the Convertible Notes) to apply on each repayment date from Project Completion onwards. In certain circumstances the Company has also agreed that it will utilise proceeds of any direct or any indirect sale (in whole or in part) of either the Araguaia or Vermelho projects as available cash for the purposes of the Convertible Notes. The Company has also given certain warranties and undertakings under the Convertible Notes.

Details of Proposed Senior Debt Facility

As previously announced, Horizonte has received credit approvals from the Lenders for a US$346.2 million Proposed Senior Debt Facility to fund the construction and development of the Araguaia Project. A signed commitment letter has now also been received from the Lenders.

The Proposed Senior Debt Facility will include two tranches:

(i) Tranche A of US$146.2 million, to be guaranteed by EKF and Finnvera in relation to a number of key equipment and service provider contracts; and

(ii) Tranche B of US$200 million.

The term of the Proposed Senior Debt Facility will be ten and a half years for Tranche A, and eight and a half years for Tranche B. The interest rate of the Proposed Senior Debt Facility will be at a rate of 3M USD LIBOR (or equivalent) + 1.80% for 95% guaranteed programs for Tranche A, and pre-project completion 3M USD LIBOR (or equivalent) + 4.75% and post-project completion 3M USD LIBOR (or equivalent) + 4.25% with a step up applicable from years 6 to 8 of 0.50% for Tranche B.

The Lenders are BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING Capital LLC, ING Bank N.V., Natixis, New York Branch, Société Générale, and Swedish Export Credit Corporation. The ECAs are EKF and Finnvera.

Closing of the Proposed Senior Debt Facility is subject to a number of conditions, including the completion of due diligence, negotiation and settlement of definitive documentation and the entry into a comprehensive intercreditor agreement, among others. Please refer to the announcements dated 13 September 2021 and 30 September 2021 for further details on the Proposed Senior Debt Facility.

Details of Cost Overrun Facility

Orion has obtained investment committee approval to provide a Cost Overrun Facility in the amount of US$25 million, subject to the Company and Orion agreeing definitive documentation. The Cost Overrun Facility will benefit from the same security package as the Proposed Senior Debt Facility but will be subordinated to the Proposed Senior Debt Facility. It will have a maturity date of 3 months after the final maturity date of Tranche A of the Proposed Senior Debt Facility and will be available for drawdown in the case of a cost overrun against the construction schedule and budget, subject to certain conditions including the Company having invested 90% of the funding from the Equity Fundraise and Convertible Notes into the construction of Araguaia. The Cost Overrun Facility will be conditional upon, among other things, the gearing ratio of 70:30 being met. The Cost Overrun Facility will bear interest at 13.00% per annum and will be subject to a commitment fee while undrawn of 2.00% per annum.

Details of Vermelho Royalty

An affiliate of Orion, will purchase a Gross Revenue Royalty on Nickel and Cobalt from Vermelho over the life of the mine for US$25 million. The purchase of the Vermelho Royalty will be conditional upon, amongst others, the funding of the Convertible Loan Notes by the Orion Noteholder and the granting of security over the Vermelho assets in favour of the Orion royalty holder. The Vermelho Royalty will carry an initial rate of 2.1% but will increase to 2.25% if substantial construction of Vermelho has not commenced within five years of the closing date of the royalty. When the resource covered in the Vermelho Feasibility Study has been depleted, the Royalty Rate shall decrease by 50%. The Royalty Rate will be revised to deliver an 18% IRR to the Royalty Holder should there be any change in the mine schedule and production profile prior to construction (relative to that contained in the Vermelho Technical Report). The Vermelho Royalty rate may be reduced or otherwise revised in certain circumstances. The Company also has the right to buy back 50% of the royalty on the first four anniversaries of closing (provided on such date it has not already been bought back) at agreed multiplies of the initial purchase price of up to 2x or thereafter for a sum which would deliver an IRR of 17% upon a change of control. Orion will also have the right to require the Company to repurchase the Vermelho Royalty if construction of the Vermelho project has not commenced within 10 years of at a price which generates minimum level of IRR of 15% for Orion. The proceeds of the Vermelho Royalty may only be used for the development of Vermelho and cannot be used towards Araguaia.

Under the Vermelho Royalty, Orion has been granted a right of first refusal over future royalties/streams on the project, mining area or mining rights for ten years. The Company has also agreed to establish a technical committee with representatives of the Company, Orion, and independent technical and ESG consultants. The Vermelho Royalty contact contains customary termination provisions upon a default, with the termination amount being the higher of the NPV of the royalty at an 8% discount rate or the Royalty Purchase Price multiplied by 2.4. The Company has agreed to guarantee its subsidiaries' obligations under the Vermelho Royalty once the Araguaia debt facility has been discharged. It has also been agreed that security for the obligations to pay all amounts under the royalty agreement (including the termination amounts) will be granted over all assets, shares and intercompany loans in the Vermelho group companies. Orion has unrestricted ability to assign and transfer its right and obligations under the Vermelho Royalty.

Timing of key events

Completion of the subscription of the Ordinary Shares relating to the Strategic Investments, the Glencore Subscription and the Placing and Open Offer is expected to take place on the second Business Day after the General Meeting.

Completion of the subscription of the Convertible Notes relating to both of the Strategic Investments will take place on the tenth Business Day after the entry into the definitive documentation relating to Proposed Senior Debt Facility (and the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions precedent), which is expected to occur in late 2021 or Q1 of 2022. The Vermelho Royalty is expected to be drawn after the subscription of the Convertible Notes and before 31 March 2022.

Drawdown of the Proposed Senior Debt Facility is expected to occur in late 2022 once the net proceeds of the Equity Fundraise and the Convertible Notes have been spent, and other conditions to drawdown have been satisfied.

The obligations of Orion and La Mancha to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares under the Strategic Investments shall terminate if the conditions to those subscriptions are not satisfied or waived by 31 December 2021. The obligations of Orion and La Mancha to subscribe for the Convertible Loan Notes under the Strategic Investments shall terminate if the conditions to those subscriptions are not satisfied or waived by 31 March 2022.

Investors are reminded that the Proposed Senior Debt Facility and the Cost Overrun Facility are at the documentation stage and remain conditional upon definitive documentation being agreed and the completion of due diligence. Discussions are ongoing and, whilst the Company has no reason to believe that the funding package described in this announcement will not be implemented, there can be no certainty that all of the transactions contemplated by this announcement will occur. Further announcements will be made in due course in relation to the Proposed Senior Debt Facility.

Corporate Governance

The board of the Company currently comprises the non-executive chairman, one executive director, and four other non-executive directors, of whom three are considered to be independent. Following completion of the subscription of Ordinary Shares under the Strategic Investments, it is expected that two additional non-executive directors shall be nominated to the board by Orion and La Mancha respectively.

The Company has agreed with La Mancha that the director nominated by La Mancha shall be entitled to be consulted and to form part of the Company's nomination committee solely for the purposes of identifying and appointing an additional independent non-executive director. The appointment of such independent non-executive director will further improve the balance of the board independence, consistent with the Company's choice to adhere to the Quoted Company Alliance's Corporate Governance Code for Small and Mid-Size Quoted Companies.

Option Plans

The Company has been unable to issue options for the prior two year period due to regulatory restrictions. It considers that the successful Equity Fundraise marks an appropriate juncture to consider a further award of equity incentives to key members of the executive management team, in accordance with the rules of the Company's existing share plans. The detail of such awards to be made within the existing schemes and plans and within the limits of those plans will be made available in due course as required but are not currently expected to exceed 8% of the issued share capital following completion of the Equity Fundraise, Glencore Subscription and Open Offer.

Share Consolidation

After the completion of the Proposed Funding Package, the Company will consider carrying out a share consolidation, subject to shareholder approval.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

David J. Hall, the Chairman of the Company and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43- 101, has reviewed, approved and verified the technical and scientific disclosure contained in this Announcement. For additional information, including with respect to the economic parameters on the Araguaia and the Vermelho projects, and the key assumptions and risks associated thereto, please refer to the Araguaia Technical Report and the Vermelho Technical Report, respectively.

It is expected that an application will be made to the London Stock Exchange, and an application has been made to the TSX, for the ordinary shares of the Company issuable and to be issued pursuant to the various terms of the Proposed Funding Package to be admitted to trading on AIM and the TSX, respectively. Admission and listing will be subject to satisfaction of the conditions of the AIM and TSX, respectively. For the purposes of TSX approvals in connection with the Proposed Funding Package, the Company intends to rely on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognised exchange, such as AIM.

