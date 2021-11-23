QUANTUM GENOMICS: Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes receives the 2021 Emilia Valori Prize from the French Academy of Sciences

Press release

Paris, November 23, 2021

Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes receives the 2021 Emilia Valori Prize from the French Academy of Sciences

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth: ALQGC, OTCQX: QNNTF), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of drugs which act directly on the brain to treat difficult-to-treat/resistant hypertension and heart failure, is pleased to announce that Dr. Catherine

Llorens-Cortes has received from the French Academy of Sciences the 2021 Emilia Valori Prize, in particular for her research on Aminopeptidase A and firibastat.

This prize awarded annually aims to reward a researcher whose work has made a significant scientific contribution likely to have technological applications in the field of chemical, biological or medical sciences.

"I warmly congratulate Catherine Llorens-Cortes and her teams from INSERM and Collège de France laboratories for this prestigious award, which crowns several decades of research work aimed at fostering the emergence of major therapeutic advances, including the Brain Aminopeptidase A inhibitor platform developed by Quantum Genomics," said Jean-Philippe Milon, CEO of Quantum Genomics.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs, based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI) mechanism. It is the only company in the world to pursue this innovative approach directly targeting the brain, founded upon more than twenty years of research work by Paris-Descartes University and the INSERM/CNRS laboratory led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. Quantum Genomics thus aims to develop innovative treatments for complicated or even resistant hypertension (in approximately 30% of patients it is poorly controlled or treatment failure occurs), and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed dies within five years)

Based in Paris and New York, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and is registered on the US OTCQX market (symbol: QNNTF).

Find out more at www.quantum-genomics.com, or on our Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

Contacts

Quantum Genomics contact@quantum-genomics.com Edifice Communication (EUROPE) Financial communication and media

quantum-genomics@edifice-communication.com LifeSci (USA) Mike Tattory

Media communication

+1 (646) 751-4362 - mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

