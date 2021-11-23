(PLX AI) - Kuvari Partners now holds a short position at 0.58% in shares issued by Ambu, down from 0.68% previously.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|24,820
|25,100
|19:47
|24,960
|25,120
|19:47
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:27
|Ambu Short Position Reduced By Kuvari Partners
|(PLX AI) - Kuvari Partners now holds a short position at 0.58% in shares issued by Ambu, down from 0.68% previously.
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ambu A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise
|The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 23 November 2021 in the ISIN
below.
ISIN: DK0060946788 ...
► Artikel lesen
|16.11.
|Ambu A/S: Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants issued
|15.11.
|Ambu A/S: Notice of the Annual General Meeting
|Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Ambu A/S, which is held on
Tuesday, 14 December 2021 at 1:00 pm (CET)
at the premises of Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons...
► Artikel lesen
|13.11.
|Ambu A/S (AMBFF) CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMBU A/S
|24,960
|-2,95 %