Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), is pleased to introduce the executive and management team of American Affiliate ("AmAff") as a result of the previously announced transaction of the Company.

"We are pleased to introduce the management team of our recent acquisition, American Affiliate," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "They bring years of valuable experience within the online gaming and affiliate space in the U.S. regulated marketplace, having worked with leading B2B betting software providers and sportsbooks, including DraftKings, IMG Arena, FSB, Amelco, and GAN Limited. A strong leadership team represents an important acquisition criterion of our M&A strategy, making them a great fit for our continued growth."

"As co-founder and director of Catena's U.S. business, I saw first hand that customer acquisition is easily among the most profitable parts of the US betting ecosystem and represents a multi-billion dollar opportunity," said Chris Grove, Chief Executive Officer of American Affiliate. "I believe with our team, marquee brands, and the deep tech portfolio of FansUnite, we can drive shareholder value by building a leading customer acquisition network for the U.S. sports betting and online casino market."

A presentation outlining the acquisition can be found at:

https://www.fansunite.com/press/fansunite-acquires-american-affiliate/

Chris Grove

Chief Executive Officer, AmAff

Grove has two decades of experience in the online gaming and affiliate space. He co-founded Play USA Media and LegalSportsReport.com, which were acquired by Catena Media in 2017, and became the foundation of Catena's U.S. division. Grove served as Acting Director of Catena Media U.S. until October 2019. He recently served as the EVP of Acies Acquisition Corp and is widely recognized as a subject matter expert on the US online gambling industry. Grove has been cited by numerous top-tier outlets including Bloomberg, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal, and he has testified before policymakers in multiple states including California, Illinois, New York, Nevada, and Washington state. Grove is a Partner Emeritus at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, where he founded the firm's sports betting practice.

Sean Hurley

SVP Strategy, AmAff

Hurley is an experienced gaming executive whose experience has seen him set up, run and scale gaming operations around the world. The former first Head of Sportsbook at Draftkings, Hurley was responsible for helping to set up and launch the first digital US sportsbook outside of Nevada. Prior to Draftkings, Hurley was Head of Commercial at Amelco UK, a industry leading sports betting risk, trading and platform supplier to some of the largest names in the global sports betting space. Before that, Hurley was an official data supplier at IMG Arena, distributing official league data direct to B2C operators and to industry leading B2B suppliers. Hurley has been involved in much of the material affiliate M&A activity in the US market post-PASPA. He is also an active advisor and investor to some of the most exciting startups in the US gaming industry.

Pearl Gallagher

Chief Legal Officer, AmAff

Gallagher is a transactional attorney with more than 15 years of legal experience covering an expansive range of commercial matters. She started her legal career as an associate and then shareholder at Nevada's legacy law firm Lionel Sawyer & Collins, where her clients included casinos, lenders, borrowers, and publicly traded companies. Following her time there, she co-founded the boutique transactional law firm Childs Watson & Gallagher, PLLC. Prior to AmAff, Gallagher was the first Chief Legal Officer of GeoComply, the iGaming industry's leading geolocation supplier.

Alec Driscoll

SVP Operations, AmAff

Driscoll is a tech executive and 2nd generation casino executive with a unique and proven track record. Over the last 20 years, he has helped drive digital transformation in the casino space, including overseeing the launch of one of the first online casino divisions in the U.S. Driscoll has held positions with Red Rock Resorts in analytics and leadership roles in casino operations. Additionally, he held operational strategy, planning and analysis, M&A and digital strategy roles for American Casino & Entertainment Properties (ACEP), owner of the world famous Stratosphere and other casinos. Prior to American Affiliate, Driscoll was the Vice President of Product with GAN, a leading U.S. provider of iGaming & sports betting platforms. Driscoll was also the Head of U.S. operations for FSB, a U.K.-based sports betting platform, where he drove market entry strategy and established their U.S. offerings.

Jai Maw

President, Betting Hero

Maw co-founded Betting Hero in 2018, and served as the company's Chief Executive Officer as the company grew from two full-time employees and $0 (zero) revenue to more than 25 full-time employees, 200+ Betting Hero independent contractors, and realizing more than $10M in revenue. Prior to Betting Hero, Maw served as an Executive Search Consultant for a boutique firm in Michigan, where he was on-track to become the youngest partner at the company. Prior to his departure, he consulted with dozens of $1B companies in the financial services industry, helping to design, recruit, and retain their executive teams. With over one million in-person interactions, 100,000+ new depositing customers, and over $10M in first time deposits, Betting Hero is unrivaled as THE best-in-class live activation company for sports betting, iGaming, and cashless operators respectively.

Jeremy Jakary

SVP Strategy, Betting Hero

Jakary co-founded Betting Hero in 2018, serving as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to Betting Hero, he spent a decade with CareerBuilder.com and Glassdoor.com, which he joined as employee #24 and the first based outside of Silicon Valley. Serving in a variety of enterprise sales roles, Jakary helped grow Glassdoor from a $100M valuation in 2011 to its eventual $1B exit. Jakary also owned and operated the #1 affiliate marketing company in the identity theft protection industry, delivering 18,000 customers to LifeLock between 2014-2015. With a front row seat to the founding team behind Zillow, Expedia, and Glassdoor, Jakary honed his entrepreneurial skills in anticipation of an opportunity to build a best-in-class B2B/B2C business that would help consumers make better informed decisions while delivering unmatched value to clients.

Investor Call

The executive teams from FansUnite and American Affiliate will be hosting a webinar to discuss the transaction on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.

Please click the link to register:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_79sLLGvjTmm9x8JuPs681w

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

About American Affiliate

American Affiliate brings together a diverse portfolio of assets that are all dedicated to generating new depositing customers for legal sportsbooks, online casinos, online poker sites, and adjacent products in the U.S. market.

American Affiliate's vision blends an exclusive focus on the U.S. opportunity with marquee brands, a powerful omni-channel approach, a deep portfolio of proprietary technology, and a uniquely qualified management team.

