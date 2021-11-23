SNM Global Holdings Shareholder Update (SNMN)

SNM Global New Corporate website

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / SNM Global Holdings, (OTC PINK:SNMN), is a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, media and film with a focus on purchasing and developing properties and businesses that can be primarily operated and disseminated in a remote capacity, acting as a hedge against future potential communal disruptions and unforeseen social calamities.

The company has spent the last year reorganizing itself, getting itself positioned for the next stage of growth by recruiting some new management, new team members and building a Board of Advisors, all of whom have extensive experience in the various fields of technology, entertainment and film. We look forward to sharing more about these people in the upcoming weeks. Under the leadership of CEO Troy Lowman, the company has been significantly restructured, reducing the number of outstanding shares by approximately 2 billion over the last few years.

Part of the growth plan for SNMN is to finalize details related to a new film festival it is launching in the Maryland area in the Spring of 2022. This is an important step, as it will give the company a larger platform for exposure and increased inroads within the film industry that are greatly needed. Bullitt Point Properties, which is the film arm of the company, has developed and produced award-winning films over the last few years: The Ghosts of 33rd Street, Love Letters to the Shore and their newest film, The Great Divide, which comes out in December 2021, is slated to be the best one yet! More information on these films; where they can be seen, and how the company plans to utilize and monetize them will be shared in the weeks to come.

Further, SNM Global is making moves to enter into the world of crypto art and NFT's (Non-Fungible Tokens). More to follow on this in the weeks to come, but the company is a big believer in this new medium and is ready to take the bull by the horns by jumping in headfirst. "We have to take advantage of this erupting opportunity and strike while the iron is hot", said CEO, Troy Lowman. The company is also beginning the process of identifying a streaming tv candidate for acquisition. Streaming is becoming the new norm in today's society as evidenced by services like Netflix, Sling, and Hulu to name a few, and it makes sense for the company to locate a good partner to expand its business model and create additional revenue streams which dovetail perfectly with the direction of SNM Global Holdings. The company will give updates on this as it develops.

SNMN has also partnered with HempHub, and is looking for this company to be one of its standout performers in the years to come. HempHUB is a single, comprehensive, industry-wide, community-focused platform. HempHUB will allow consumers to readily access producers directly for their hemp and CBD product needs, access to education, product reviews and a question-and-answer forum with industry experts. HempHUB will also allow producers and hemp product companies to enter the world of mobile applications without the time commitment, significant costs and potential isolation of a specialized mobile application. Producers will be able to easily communicate with new and existing customers. HempHUB will be the "go-to" app for consumers seeking to compare brands, locate products, and find the latest sources of information on hemp and everything in between.

The company is looking forward to a fantastic 2022 and is kicking it all off with a new corporate website, which can be seen at www.snmnglobal.com We will continue to update the site as we go, including a data room, so that we can upload due diligence and provide increased transparency along the way for our investors.

The website will attract professionals and laymen alike. It is easy to navigate and will provide a link to its Bullitt Point Properties website, which is a free, subscriber based, film content hub with properties owned and produced by SNMN.

"We are looking forward to a very exciting year for SNM Global in 2022. We have turned the corner on the pandemic and have positioned our core businesses to take advantage of the new, explosive cyber economy. Our Crypto Art company, Kholst, is poised to enter the NFT markets in a big way, as well as HempHub making its mark with its new app in the Hemp industry. BullittPoint Films will build on 2 Award Winning films with 5 new projects and its Inaugural Film Festival, Chester River Film Festival. We are convinced that this will establish a solid valuation for the company going forward," explains CEO, Troy Lowman.

About SNM Global Holdings

SNM Global Holdings is a multi-media production company investing in and acquiring its own inventory of wholly owned media along with tech investments in cannabis and crypto art. The company is diversified and will continue to grow its inventory of assets within areas that align with tech and media and can be completely operated in a remote capacity to hedge future economic uncertainty due to the changing world in which we live.

