Inspire Investing: Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) Lands Morningstar 5-Star Rating

Biblically responsible Inspire 100 ETF [NYSE: BIBL] celebrates landing the prestigious five-star rating from Morningstar.

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / The Inspire 100 ETF [NYSE: BIBL] from biblically responsible ESG investing firm, Inspire Investing, recently celebrated its fourth anniversary with extra fashion, having received a 5-Star Morningstar Rating on 3-year returns as of September 30, 2021. As a US large cap index fund, it is worthy of mention that BIBL landed in the top 18 percentile rank out of 1,257 other funds in Morningstar's Large Blend category without exposure to the high-flying "FAANG stocks," referring to the mega-cap technology giants Facebook (now called Meta), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, as none of the FAANG pass Inspire's biblically responsible investing standards.

"We are truly humbled with the 5-Star rating received by our flagship fund," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "Every recognition like this continues to reinforce our belief that our Inspire Impact Score approach to biblically responsible ESG investing can deliver exceptional investment outcomes for faith-based investors."

BIBL has grown rapidly along with Inspire's other biblically responsible ETFs, pushing total assets under management over $1.8 billion and helping Inspire gain recognition as the #3 in ' Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms ' by FA Magazine - two years running, along with the parent company of Inspire Investing being featured on the Inc. 5000 list of most successful private companies for the second year in a row.

About BIBL

The Inspire 100 ETF [NYSE: BIBL] invests in one-hundred of the most biblically-aligned, large cap companies in the United States, as measured by the Inspire Impact Score methodology, Inspire's globally recognized faith-based ESG (environmental, social and governance)1 scoring system. The Inspire Impact Score methodology excludes companies involved with problem areas such as abortion and human trafficking, while awarding positive points to companies exhibiting "best in class" performance in areas such as social impact, labor practices, political action and environmental stewardship.

BIBL offers a net expense of 0.35%, which is contractually reduced by Inspire from the gross expense of 0.48% to keep fees lower for investors at a minimum through March 31, 2022, at which point the fee waiver can be renewed. BIBL seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Inspire 100 Index.

To learn more about the Inspire 100 ETF [NYSE: BIBL], including performance and prospectus, please visit www.inspireETF.com/BIBL .

About Morningstar Research

The star rating is a quantitative measure that ranks funds each month based on their trailing three-, five-, and 10-year risk-adjusted returns versus their Morningstar Category peers. The star rating follows a bell-shaped distribution: The 10% of funds with the best rankings receive a 5-star rating; the next 22.5% get 4 stars; the 35% after that earn 3 stars; the next 22.5% receive 2 stars; and the bottom 10% of funds earn 1 star. With few exceptions, any fund that possesses a three-year track record is eligible to receive a star rating.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ESG investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. Inspire's Discretionary Assets Under Management (AUM) has grown another 41% so far this year, bringing total assets to $1.8 billion as of October 31, 2021.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of their own net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation effort in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of the those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/impact .

Visit http://www.inspireinvesting.com/ to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

Media contact:

Daniel Mastrolonardo

(208) 994-0495

inspire@inspireinvesting.com

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

1Environmental criteria considers how a company performs as a steward of nature. Social criteria examine how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company's leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

Important Risk Information: Inspire, the adviser, provides the index for the Inspire Funds to track. The indexes use software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores to a company. The securities with the highest Inspire Impact Scores are included in the Indexes and are equally weighted. As the Fund may not fully replicate the Index, it is subject to the risk that investment management strategy may not produce the intended results.

Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes. The Fund may focus its investments in securities of a particular industry to the extent the Index does. This may cause the Fund's net asset value to fluctuate more than that of a fund that does not focus in a particular industry. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund to fluctuate.

The Fund is not actively managed and the Adviser will not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares of that security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index as addressed in the Index methodology. Tracking error may occur because of imperfect correlation between the Fund's holdings of portfolio securities and those in the Index. The Fund's use of a representative sampling approach, if used, could result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the Index. To the extent the assets in the Fund are smaller, these risks will be greater.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated

