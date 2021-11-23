United States Antimony Corp.: Corporate Update from US Antimony Corporation

A United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY Provides Corporate Update for November 2021)

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / The update is intended to highlight the corporate objectives and to provide information on the progress being made towards achieving these goals. Sales and financial information will continue to be announced quarterly through the Company's 10Q filing and material information will be announced separately.

Antimony has been the focus of the company since its inception. The demand for North American based supplies of antimony is increasing and antimony is prominent on the US Geological Survey Listing of Critical Minerals. It is believed that the possible use of antimony in electrical storage batteries would greatly increase the demand and management is focused on increasing the sources, reliability and quantity of antimony within the Company's supply chain. Recent progress towards these goals include:

Negotiations with its North American supplier to achieve a multi-year contract for supply of their antimony by-product continue.

Assessment of two advanced-stage antimony mining operations and

Management continues the search for other antimony properties of merit.

Antimony is often associated with gold within certain types of mineral deposits. Members of both the company management and the board have extensive experience in the North American gold mining industry and opportunities in the gold sector are being actively pursued.

Los Juarez/Puerto Blanco: Two additional mining exploration companies have expressed interest in a possible joint venture. The potential joint venture company would ideally have existing personnel with experience in exploration for gold and silver in Mexico and would fund and manage the initial exploration programs.

Bear River Zeolite: Management believes that zeolite usage will continue to grow with the Green Economy. Judicious investments in upgrading the plant and the rolling stock will enable increases in production, and a lowering of maintenance costs.

Strengthening the Management Team: The Board is pro-active in supporting the strengthening of the management team as the company grows.

