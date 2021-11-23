Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce the results of the special meeting of shareholders.

Greater than 99% of shares of the corporation voted in favor to fix the number of Directors at four (4) and to reappoint Mr. Bruce Derrick to the Board.

Bruce W. Derrick holds a business degree with a minor in accounting as well as an MBA in Finance and Real Estate. Mr. Derrick has 40 years of experience in project financing for commercial real estate projects. Mr. Derrick currently contributes to the boards of several private companies and is a major shareholder of ICEsoft.

Further, 98% the shares of the corporation voted in favor of a 10:1 stock compression. The corporation is now conducting the steps required to undertake the stock compression and expects the consolidation to take place in 2022. Shareholders will receive further information with the required instructions to enact the stock compression.

The shareholders also approved the amendments to the articles of incorporation and amendments to the By-Laws of the corporation with >99% in favor. More information on the details of these changes can be found in the special meeting circular.

As a final voting matter, 98% of the shares held voted in favor of ratifying the company's stock option plan as further detailed in the Special Meeting Information Circular.

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

Voyent Alert! is an ICEsoft Technologies solution created in 2018 to provide personalized and enriched communication services for municipalities, regional governments, first responders, organizations, and institutions. Built on ICEsoft's suite of legacy products, Voyent Alert! is a new Software-as-a-Service offering for delivering context-enriched notifications and content.

To learn more about the Voyent Alert! Notification Service go to voyent-alert.com.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

Chief Executive Officer Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward- looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104879