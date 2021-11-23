Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") announced today that our VP Exploration, Robert ("Bob") Middleton, P.Eng., passed away on November 19th, 2021, in Thunder Bay, Ontario at the age of 77. Our Company wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and his many business associates.

"We at Ready Set Gold, and our industry as a whole, have lost a giant in Bob Middleton," said Christian Scovenna, President & CEO of RDY. "Though we only got to work with Bob on limited time his site visit to our project opened our eyes to possibilities only someone like Bob could have seen. We are all saddened by this great loss to our entire industry. Bob will be sorely missed. Many will follow in his footsteps, but few will fill his shoes."

Robert was a highly accomplished Geologist, Geophysicist, and Professional Engineer (P.Eng.), registered in Ontario. He has more than five decades of field work, mine discoveries, and company building experience. Robert encompassed the formation of seven junior mining companies and set-up projects in 40 countries with the most recent project located in Namibia. He was credited with putting the Penhorwood Talc Mine into production for Steetley Minerals Canada Ltd. in 1977 and played a role in putting seven other mines into production. Robert's discoveries included the Bell Creek Mine in 1979 and the Golden Giant (Hemlo) Mine in 1982, which he co-discovered with Bruce Durham. He has completed acquisition-focused economic reviews of most gold mines in North and Central America and has undertaken more than 25 feasibility studies during his career.



A pioneer in Geology-Geophysics, Petrochemistry, Petrology, remote sensing, airborne resistivity, and gravity program sciences, Robert's technical firsts included: The first Geophysicist for the Ontario Department of Mines; introducing the gravity mapping program for Ontario; completing the first airborne resistivity survey and map of the sand and gravel deposits in Uxbridge and Whitchurch Twp.; completing the first airborne Geophysical surveys and airborne Geochemistry surveys in the Sturgeon Lake area; and subsequently, becoming the first to complete such surveys around the globe.

Mr. Robert "Bob" Middleton spent forty plus years devoted to the mineral exploration industry, both in Canada and around the world. His career spans the gamut of our industry. He has served as a member of government organizations involved in research to further the industry, in the service sector where he has led the development of instrumentation that has revolutionized the industry and is still in use today. He has also been prolific in private industry making discoveries both with major mining companies and more recently with the junior sector, where he has created immense value and enriched the shareholders of the companies he has served. And throughout his career he has sought to pass his knowledge and experience on to the next generation of explorers. This is most recently true in conjunction with Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, where he has mentored graduate and undergraduate students in mineral exploration.

Recognizing the Contributions of Bob Middleton to the Mineral Exploration Industry

Friends, family, colleagues, and business associates have started a plan to create a Chair in Mineral Exploration in honour of Bob Middleton and are gauging expressions of interest in financing this undertaking. This financing will offer tax benefits rarely seen in the financing of mineral exploration. The Chair will permanently sponsor ongoing research by making funds available to hire and direct research in mineral exploration.

Recent discussions with Dr. Peter Holllings, former Geology Department Head at Lakehead University has revealed that it now requires a minimum of $5M to create an endowed chair. The annual investment earnings from this endowment will fund the Chair plus 2 research assistants in addition to costs associated with their research study/studies.

To express interest in support please contact: Rob Reukl at rob.reukl@gmail.com

Celebration of Life for Bob Middleton

An in-person Celebration of Life is this Thursday, November 25th at 11am EST. A virtual viewing of the service will be available on the Sargent & Son Facebook page as well as on Google (please search for Sargent & Son Funeral Home).

Address: Sargent & Son 21 North Court Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada P7A4T4

Website: https://www.sargentandson.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sargent-son-funeral-home-ltd-325666460951825

Obituary: https://memorial.sargentandson.com/robert-bob-middleton/4787087/index.php?_ga=2.82537366.1203785478.1637678089-1647455529.1637678089

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Boerse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

