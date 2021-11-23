Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Lithoquest Resources Inc., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 7.3% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 4,722,500 Shares and 2,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 5.2% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 7.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 4,722,500 Shares representing approximately 5.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% (to below 10%) and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

The Shares are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Lithoquest Resource is located at 1480-885 W. Georgia St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

