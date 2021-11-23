Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of medical cannabis products and patient services, and holder of licenses under the Cannabis Act through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms") and ABcann Medicinals Inc., today announced the launch of its newest medical cannabis product formulation: high-dose cannabidiol (CBD) oil under its Beacon Medical brand.

Beacon Medical 2:100 high-dose CBD oil is a distillate-based cannabis oil containing 100 mg CBD and less than 2 mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The entire family of Beacon Medical oil products are formulated using a non-GMO, food-grade medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) carrier oil which results in the final product being both scentless and flavourless in taste.

"With our commitment to the medical cannabis market, the team at VIVO aspires to deliver premium cannabinoid-based medical products to our patients, and the Beacon Medical CBD+ | O has been launched in response to patient insights our team has collected over time," commented Ray Laflamme, Canna Farms' Co-Founder and VIVO's Chief Executive Officer. "We recognize that many of our patients are looking for products that meet their individualized needs, and this latest addition to the Beacon Medical family of products is an excellent high potency CBD option for patients and it will be available to patients, doctors, and hospitals alike."

Beacon CBD +|O [2:100] Extra-strength CBD oil to help patients achieve their health objectives



VIVO simultaneously announced the launch of a Pediatric Compassionate Care Program to support caregivers and families requiring medical cannabis to treat a variety of pediatric conditions. Eligible patients will receive substantial discounts off all Beacon Medical, Canna Farms, Fireside and Lumina CBD products.

VIVO stands strong on its patient-first approach ensuring choice, access, and consistent supply for patients. Beacon Medical products are available exclusively in select medical markets in Canada, Australia & Germany.

This newly launched Beacon Medical high CBD oil is available through the Canna Farms e-commerce medical marketplace for Canadian medical clients. Patients requiring support with registration or placing orders can contact VIVO's Customer Care Team at 1 (855) 882-0988 or care@vivocannabis.com.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor and seasonal airhouse cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of medical, health and wellness brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 150,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com.

