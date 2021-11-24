Maison Noire Américaine and Paris-based partners are hosting JOSÉPHINE EN ROSE, a champagne gala at the historic Casino de Paris on November 30, 2021, in Paris, France in celebration of Ms. Baker's induction into the Panthéon.

Baker will be the first Black woman and one of the very few foreign-born figures honored with a plaque at the monument, recognized alongside other French national icons such as Marie Curie, Victor Hugo, Jean Jacques Rousseau, and Simone Veil. Baker will be formally inducted into the Panthéon Tuesday, November 30, 2021, an honor traditionally bestowed on the greatest French achievers in Arts, Letters, and Science.

Join us for an incredible Baker-inspired evening of champagne, amuses-bouches, live music, door prizes, swag bags, and more as we commemorate this historically significant event in veneration of Baker, the amazing mother, civil rights activist, French Resistance spy, entertainer, and global icon whose life has inspired generations around the world.

A rich tapestry of local and international community members, artists, entertainers, scholars, authors, journalists and more will convene to honor and embody Baker's dream of "diversity, equity, and inclusion: a concept she understood before it was a thing", according to Maison Noire Américaine, founder and executive director, Robin Bates.

Tickets are available for purchase online through Eventbrite at: https://bit.ly/3CAUbjv.

Discount rates are available for students and groups of 10 or more.

ABOUT MAISON NOIRE AMÉRICAINE

Founded in 2013, Maison Noire Américaine (MNA) is a soul-stirring arts and cultural nonprofit dedicated to educating and inspiring people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds about the African American presence, experience, and influence in France.

Contacts:

Robin Bates Executive Director, Maison Noire Américaine (415) 254-4099

Constance Bryan Assistant Director, Maison Noire Américaine (415) 513-2294