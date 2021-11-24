The awarded certificate accelerates VeriSilicon's strategic deployment in autonomous driving and the automotive segment in general

VeriSilicon (688521.SH), a leading Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS) company, today announced its Image Signal Processor (the Vivante ISP) IP ISP8000L-FS V5.0.0, designed for advanced and high-performance camera applications, has now been certified ASIL-B as Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) in compliance with the ISO 26262 standard. The certification has been issued by leading safety consultancy company ResilTech.

The certification of this leading ISP design for functional safety is a key milestone for VeriSilicon into the automotive applications targeting highly safe applications such as Driver Monitoring Systems and Autonomous Vehicles.

The certified ISP8000L-FS V5.0.0 supports dual real-time cameras and can reach up to 600 MegaPixel/s throughput rate. It integrates multi-exposure HDR (High Dynamic Range) processing and advanced noise reduction in both spatial and temporal domains. Following ISO 26262 development process and with functional safety equipped, the ISP8000L-FS V5.0.0 can provide high quality and reliable camera processing for automotive systems.

Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon, said, "Functionally safe SoCs are the key technology to fuel the growth of electric vehicles and autonomous driving, which is a fast-growing segment with many innovations. In our automotive customer base, we see high demand for ISO 26262 compliant IPs as well as ASICs. ISP8000L-FS V5.0.0 IP is the first VeriSilicon IP to reach ISO 26262 certification; subsequently, other VeriSilicon IPs, including VPU, Display Processor, NPU, GPU and DSP, will also reach ISO 26262 certification."

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to test and package in a short period of time, and provides high performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for IDM, Fabless, system vendors (OEM/ODM) and large Internet companies, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, In-Vehicle Infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, data center, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six types of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, and more than 1,400 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 6 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,300 employees.

