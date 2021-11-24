- (PLX AI) - HKScan updating its outlook for 2021: now sees comparable EBIT stable and at the 2020 level.
- • Previously HKScan saw comparable EBIT for the year to improve compared to 2020
- • The change in outlook is due to rapidly accelerating cost inflation in all of HKScan's home markets, company says
- • In Denmark, the continuing avian flu situation affecting the whole industry has delayed the start of exports outside the EU longer than previously estimated with a clear negative impact on the profitability of HKScan's Danish business
- • In addition, the difficult Covid-19 situation in the Baltics has weakened the operational efficiency and commercial performance of HKScan's Baltic business
- • HKScan expects the good profit development in Finland and Sweden to continue for the rest of the year
HKSCAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de