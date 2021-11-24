Fast growing wireless infrastructure consultancy expands its office in Düsseldorf

MD7 is expanding its European offices in Düsseldorf and Dublin in light of its rapid growth in the region. As the only dedicated global mobile infrastructure consultancy, MD7 has been supporting telecommunications providers such as Telefónica and Vodafone throughout Europe, and AT&T in the US for almost 20 years in managing and expanding their networks, rolling out 5G and enabling a digital infrastructure.

"Particularly during the pandemic, the public has appreciated well-functioning telecommunications infrastructure and MD7's work plays a huge part in that. Our work has impacted hospitals and emergency services, made it possible for education to continue remotely, kept loved ones in contact and much more. No matter what role somebody has in MD7, they can be confident their work has an impact on all of these areas," says Dan Cooney, head of HR at MD7. "When it comes to our approach to work, we work in an exciting and fast-paced environment. We are very much action-oriented and target-driven, while not losing sight of the people. Our team strives to provide the best possible service, and this has been evident in our performance over the last couple of years," Cooney adds.

To continue its success in Europe, the company is currently hiring for the positions of Landlord Relations Consultant for their Düsseldorf office. This position is instrumental in making sure that MD7 can keep up with the growing demand by existing and new clients such as Vantage Towers and American Tower. All MD7 roles are based upon a hybrid work model for 2022, whereby employees can work from home twice per week. Another role MD7 is hiring for is Sales Admin (Site Acquisition Consultant), which is a fully remote position as the job includes a significant amount of travelling inside Germany.

MD7 has always focused on creating a culture that values each person and their contributions to the organization and its work. Everyone in the organisation is guided by MD7's Core Values, which set the expectation for team members to support one another and their shared goals. And despite its growth, MD7 maintains an entrepreneurial spirit, offering opportunities for those willing to take on new challenges. "MD7 trusts and supports its staff; there are always chances to grow and the company culture is just amazing," Michael Kellner, program manager at MD7 in Düsseldorf, says.

Applicants who want to be part of this spirit and are keen to work with some of the biggest telecommunication companies in the world may visit the MD7 Career website or contact Elaine Byrne, HR Coordinator at MD7, directly at: ebyrne@md7.com. Alternatively, applicants may also visit MD's Jobbio page for further information on MD7 and its job offerings.

About MD7

Founded in 2003, MD7 has deep roots in mobile networks and has grown to provide comprehensive expertise to operators worldwide. MD7 understands mobile infrastructure is a valuable asset requiring disciplined management and investment in a rapidly advancing landscape. As the only dedicated global mobile infrastructure consultancy, we believe in extreme partnership and a personalized approach to every opportunity. Our team members, working in the service of operators, are driven by integrity, mutual respect, and commitment to deliver for our partners. For more information, visit www.MD7.com.

