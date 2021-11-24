The Indian company is planning to invest INR 3,000 crore ($403 million) in the new manufacturing facility.From pv magazine India Tata Power Solar, a unit of Indian conglomerate Tata Power, is set to close a deal with the Tamil Nadu government for the construction of a 4 GW vertically integrated solar cell and manufacturing unit in the state, according to local media outlet Times of India, which said the factory will likely be located in Gangaikondan, near Tirunelveli. "The investment by Tata would be around Rs 3,000 crore (US$403 million) with an employment potential of 2,000 locals," Times of ...

