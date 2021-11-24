As Australia, like much of the world, battles with shortfalls in supply as solar module prices rise and Chinese companies' stocks decrease, the country's only manufacturer, Tindo Solar, has opted to release emergency stocks. Likewise, Chinese giant Longi is working to guarantee supply for Australia, saying its vertical integration has afforded it extra security.From pv magazine Australia With solar module prices surging due to increased raw material and shipping costs coupled with China's lingering energy crisis, many Australian installers are reportedly having trouble delivering on their project ...

