Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki appoints Fredrik Davidsson as Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance

Huhtamaki appoints Fredrik Davidsson as Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance

Fredrik Davidsson (52) has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance and a member of the Global Executive Team at Huhtamaki as of June 1, 2022 at the latest. He will report to President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and will be based in Espoo, Finland.

Fredrik joins Huhtamaki from Tetra Pak where his latest position has been Vice President Services, Europe & Central Asia. Prior to this he has worked in various leadership roles driving large-scope R&D programs and key change management programs, as well as large European services businesses. Prior to his career at Tetra Pak, Fredrik worked at Sony Ericsson and at the Swedish Armed Forces.

"I am excited to welcome Fredrik to the Huhtamaki team. Our journey towards becoming the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions has highlighted the value of digitalization as a key lever to reach our 2030 ambitions. Fredrik brings us invaluable expertise in leading digital transformation within the packaging business and in exploring new growth avenues with an innovation program focusing on the development of smart packaging. In addition, we will focus on transforming our operating model and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems to drive value and efficiency in both customer-facing and internal processes. With Fredrik's appointment we ensure that we have top resources working on all areas of our digital agenda," says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki?.

"The packaging sector is all about transformation right now and I have been impressed at the steps Huhtamaki has taken on its sustainability journey where it is making a difference. Equally exciting is Huhtamaki's growth ambition and 2030 strategy and the necessary digital and operating model transformation. I am looking forward to joining Huhtamaki and together with the team build on the great foundational work that has been done thus far, to ensure we leverage the necessary digital levers to deliver on the 2030 strategy," says Fredrik Davidsson, newly appointed Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance at Huhtamaki.

Antti Valtokari, currently Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance, will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Operating Model and Systems, reporting to Fredrik Davidsson. In this role, Antti will focus on leading the modernization of Huhtamaki's operating model and core systems, including ERP. Antti will continue as a member of the Global Executive Team as acting Head of Digital and Process Performance until Fredrik Davidsson joins Huhtamaki.

"Successful deployment of our operating model and ERP transformation is key to the delivery of our 2030 strategy and of paramount importance to the success of the overall digital program. Antti's knowledge of Huhtamaki's current operating model and ERP landscape, and his leadership in the transformation program, are critical for the success of this foundational strategic program. I want to thank Antti for his contribution to the development of our digital agenda and for his continued commitment to ensuring Huhtamaki's future success," says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

Following the aforementioned changes, the members of the Global Executive Team are:

Charles Héaulmé (Chairman), President and CEO;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging;

Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Ann O'Hara, President, North America;

Fredrik Davidsson, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance (as of June 1, 2022 at the latest);

Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety (until December 31, 2021); and

Antti Valtokari, Head of Digital and Process Performance, acting, (until June 1, 2022 at the latest).

