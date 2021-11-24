Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTC Pink: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") advises of community social disruption that is impacting the Company's operations in the Bretana oil field. The social unrest situation evolved quickly near the barge loading area of the field. The oil field remains safe and producing; however, protestors are currently blocking access to the dock, preventing the Company from loading oil barges. The civil unrest is being conducted by a group seeking assistance from the Government of Peru.

PetroTal will curtail production to manage its oil tank storage capacity, however, if this situation persists, a full field shut down may be required within a few days due to the lack of excess storage capacity and route to market. PetroTal is in direct communication with the local communities and the government to enact a quick resolution to this situation. As previously announced by PetroTal, implementation of a community social development fund that should be acknowledged and supported by the Peruvian government, will go a long way to providing harmony and equitable social development.

Further updates on developments will be provided as and when they occur.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) and (OTC Pink: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2020, Petrotal became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com, or below:

Douglas Urch

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Durch@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101

Manolo Zuniga

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mzuniga@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101

PetroTal Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@PetroTal-Corp.com

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

petrotal@celicourt.uk

T: 44 (0) 208 434 2643

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

Ritchie Balmer / James Spinney / Robert Collins

T: 44 (0) 207 409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Auctus Advisors LLP (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright

T: +44 (0) 7711 627449

READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to possible future events, including, but not limited to: PetroTal's business strategy, objectives, strength and focus; and the impact of social disruption on the Company's operations, including a potential field shutdown at Bretana. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "potential", "will", "should", "continue", "may", "objective" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104933