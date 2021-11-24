Search demand and survey data observes rise of island escapes, increasing interest in touristic regions and continued boom of domestic travel in the year ahead

HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), a marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today unveiled its predictions for the top travel trends of 2022.

With the increase in vaccinations globally, the demand for tourism in 2022 remains optimistic. New insight from HomeToGo reveals how travelers across the globe are scaling up their plans in anticipation of the year ahead, with notable increase in travel spend and length of stay compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 and compared to pre-pandemic on a global scale, the vacation rentals marketplace has recorded a global ~+54% increase in average booking value for vacation rental spending and longer trips worldwide with a ~+9% increase in the average length of stay

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder CEO, HomeToGo: "Travel has entered a new era and alternative accommodation will continue to reign as the new zeitgeist in 2022, especially with travelers who have traditionally booked hotels but tried and enjoyed vacation rentals during the pandemic. As a marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, we are prepared to help every traveler find the perfect accommodation for their 2022 trip and beyond whether it's escaping the winter for a sunny workation at an airy island bungalow or going on a relaxing staycation in a rural cabin just a two hour journey from home. These new structural trends, along with the pent up demand for travel after lockdowns, have led to long-term tailwinds for the alternate accommodation market that will continue into the new year."

Three Types of Trips Emerge as Clear Winners for 2022

Based on search demand and a global survey of 4,000 travelers, HomeToGo has revealed the three types of trips that will reign in the new year. In 2022, tourists are looking forward to relaxing on sun-kissed islands, traveling safely to known regions and discovering hidden gem destinations in their own backyards with a continued preference for domestic staycations:

Trend #1: Prioritizing Relaxation and Private Escapes

With 63% of participants in a recent HomeToGo global consumer survey listing relaxation as their main travel motivator, search insight now reveals that travelers will be heading to islands to find their zen next year.2 Island destinations have seen significant growth in demand for short-term rentals in 2022, with Bali (+611% search increase), Sanibel Island (+567%), and Saint Lucia (+560%) taking the lead as the top three destinations growing in global search demand.3

Trend #2: Resurgence of Touristic Regions

While the pandemic-influenced trend of rural travel still remains popular, touristic regions are set to regain popularity in 2022 around the globe, too. Among HomeToGo's most-searched touristic regions, some well-known destinations are gaining additional interest in the coming year. As the majority of travelers prefer to walk on well-known paths, regions like Florida in the U.S. (+70.23% search increase), Sardinia in Italy (+57.40%), Majorca in Spain (+36.29%) and the Baltic Sea area in Germany (+23%) will be ones to watch as ever trending escapes.3

Trend #3: Domestic Travel Continues to Rise

Building on the boom of 2020/2021, HomeToGo forecasts the rise in domestic travel to continue into the new year as a key trend. Amongst American travelers, searches for 2022 stays within the U.S. have seen an increase of +23%.4 Elsewhere in the world, HomeToGo's survey saw 28% of U.K. travelers aim to travel more within their country, even after travel fully reopens.1 Amongst German tourists, the share of travel accounted for by domestic trips is forecast to see an uplift of +62% in comparison to 2019.4

For more information about HomeToGo's predictions for travel trends in 2022 and a complete list of the top destinations for 2022, visit: https://www.hometogo.com/media/travel-trends-2022/.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 23 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG". For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Methodology

1 Findings are based on observed global bookings made through HomeToGo with a check-in date for 2021 and compared with a check-in date for 2019. Data was collected on 19 November 2021.

2 Research conducted by HomeToGo among a sample of 4,000 respondents in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and the United States, with a confidence level of 95%. To participate in this survey, respondents had to be 18 or older. The survey was carried out online between 26 29 August 2021.

3 Based on searches made for accommodation via HomeToGo's websites hometogo.com, .co.uk, .de, .es, .fr and .it with following parameters:

Search-Period 1: 1 January 2019 20 October 2019 with any check-in in 2020

Search-Period 2: 1 January 2021 20 October 2021 with any check-in in 2022

4 Based on most searched destinations in U.S. via HomeToGo.com, in UK via hometogo.co.uk, and in Germany via hometogo.de that are among Top-300 most searched destinations per market with the following parameters:

Search-Period 1: 1 January 2019 20 October 2019 with any check-in in 2020

Search-Period 2: 1 January 2021 20 October 2021 with any check-in in 2022

