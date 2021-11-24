Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Duell to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

24 Nov, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Duell Corporation shares (short name: DUELL) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Consumer Discretionary sector. Duell is the 177th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 23rd listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Duell is a leading powersports aftermarket distributor in the Nordics with a rapidly growing presence in the rest of Europe. Duell's offering covers motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle ("ATV"), snowmobile, bicycle and marine products, including technical and spare parts and personal equipment (for example clothing and accessories), to dealers across several markets in Europe. For more information. "We are extremely grateful for the support investors have shown towards Duell. We are especially pleased that our employees have participated so actively in the personnel offering, which we were able to organize in Finland and in Sweden. Together with our new shareholders, we are stronger. In addition to strengthening our market position in our existing markets and online channels, we aim to achieve strong growth in new European markets," comments Jarkko Ämmälä, CEO of Duell. "We welcome Duell to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland, and we congratulate them on the very successful completion of the IPO. Duell as an exciting brand portfolio and logistics expert company is a great addition to our Consumer Discretionary sector," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. Duell has appointed Oaklins Merasco Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)0 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com