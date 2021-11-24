Anzeige
24.11.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Duell to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

24 Nov, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Duell
Corporation shares (short name: DUELL) commence today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Consumer Discretionary sector.
Duell is the 177th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2021, and it represents the 23rd listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in
2021. 

Duell is a leading powersports aftermarket distributor in the Nordics with a
rapidly growing presence in the rest of Europe. Duell's offering covers
motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle ("ATV"), snowmobile, bicycle and marine
products, including technical and spare parts and personal equipment (for
example clothing and accessories), to dealers across several markets in Europe.
For more information. 

"We are extremely grateful for the support investors have shown towards Duell.
We are especially pleased that our employees have participated so actively in
the personnel offering, which we were able to organize in Finland and in
Sweden. Together with our new shareholders, we are stronger. In addition to
strengthening our market position in our existing markets and online channels,
we aim to achieve strong growth in new European markets," comments Jarkko
Ämmälä, CEO of Duell. 

"We welcome Duell to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland, and we
congratulate them on the very successful completion of the IPO. Duell as an
exciting brand portfolio and logistics expert company is a great addition to
our Consumer Discretionary sector," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq
Helsinki. 

Duell has appointed Oaklins Merasco Oy as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius. 



MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)0 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
