Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by Linas Agro Group shares, the authorized capital amount, the number of shares and their nominal value

On 29 October 2021 during the Annual General Meeting of AB Linas Agro Group (hereinafter - "the Company") Shareholders, decision to increase Company's authorised capital was taken.
Security information after the increase of the share capital is as follows:
|Share type
|Ordinary registered shares
|ISIN
|LT0000128092
|Nominal, EUR
|0.29
|Total number of shares
|160,394,398
|Authorised capital of the Company, EUR
|46,514,375.42
|Own shares acquired by the Company, EUR
|767,972
|Number of votes, calculating the quorum of the General meeting of the shareholders*
|159,626,426
*All shares of the Company grant equal rights, though the shares acquired by the Company are considered to be non-voting shares in accordance with Paragraph 4 of Article 27 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)
