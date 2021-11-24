Regarding the change of AB Linas Agro Group registered office

AB Linas Agro Group (further - "Company") informs about the change of Company's registered office, establishing the new Company's registered office address at Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania.

Decision to change Company's registered office was approved on 29 October 2021 during the Annual General Meeting of Company's Shareholders and new Company's registered office address registered on 22 November 2021.

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)