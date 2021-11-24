Korean manufacturer SolarFlex Ltd will now seek to bring the solar cell to commercial production.Scientists at South Korea's Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 12.2% for a copper zinc tin sulfide (CZTS) solar cell built on a flexible substrate and with a size of over 1cm². The result, which the researchers said is a world record for the CZTS PV technology, improves the cell's previous record efficiency of 11.4%, which they achieved in November 2019. In 2013, Japanese manufacturer Solar Frontier had obtained a 12.6% efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...