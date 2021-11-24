Flame Retardant Market Size Worth $12.99 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flame retardant market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.99 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the growing application scope in key end-use industries including automotive, electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, and others. In addition, increasing demand for these products in applications, such as polyolefin, Engineering Thermoplastics (ETP), epoxy resins, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and rubber, coupled with the presence of favorable government regulations, especially in Asia Pacific, North, America, and Europe, will drive the market in the coming years.

Key Insights & Findings:

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2020 owing to the increased investments in the end-use industries, such as transportation and construction, especially in developing countries like India

The U.S. accounted for the largest share of the North America regional market in 2020 due to the large-scale production and rapid growth of the electrical & electronics, automotive, and construction sectors in the U.S.

The non-halogenated product segment accounted for the highest revenue as well as volume share in 2020 owing to increased environmental concerns and stringent government regulations

The bromine-based halogenated product segment led the market in 2020, in terms of revenue, owing to the high demand as a result of their low cost and high performance

In 2020, aluminum hydroxide emerged as the largest non-halogenated product segment, in terms of both volume and revenue, owing to its non-toxic nature and low cost

Halogenated products, including brominated, chlorinated, phosphate-based, and antimony trioxide-based, are widely used in various applications, such as printed wiring boards, wires & cables, floorings, flexible polyurethane foams, polyolefins, polyamides, wall sheeting, refrigeration, and others. The demand for environmentally friendly products, such as non-halogenated flame retardants, is growing at a rapid pace. The Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions have emerged as the largest consumers owing to the presence of stringent environmental sustainability policies and the rising awareness about fire safety among consumers.

Phosphorus-based flame retardants, both chlorinated and non-halogenated, are extensively used in flexible and rigid polyurethane foams and the demand is anticipated to augment in the coming years. They have wide application prospects, and it is a vital part of inorganic flame retardants. These products can be divided into inorganic and organic phosphorous products. Asia Pacific holds a substantially high share owing to the increasing product penetration in the end-use industries including automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, and others. The markets in Asia Pacific are witnessing high production, especially in countries, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, owing to the growing emphasis on eco-labeled fire resistance products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highly impacted the growth of the automotive and construction, sectors. The halting of manufacturing activities, slowing down of construction projects, and ongoing labor shortages owing to travel restrictions are expected to affect the demand for the products and their derivatives in construction applications over the forecast period. The global market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of multinationals that are engaged in constant R&D activities. Companies, such as BASF SE, Clariant, DuPont, DSM, Albemarle Corp., and LANXESS have a global presence and dominate the market due to a wide range of products for each application market. A majority of these companies have integrated their business operations across the value chain.

Grand View Research has segmented the global flame retardants market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Flame Retardants Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Halogenated



Brominated





Chlorinated Phosphates





Antimony Trioxide





Others



Non-Halogenated



Aluminum Hydroxide





Magnesium Dihydroxide





Phosphorus Based

Flame Retardants Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Polyolefins



Epoxy Resins



UPE



PVC



ETP



Rubber



Styrenics



Others

Flame Retardants End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Construction



Transportation



Electrical & Electronics



Others

Flame Retardants Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Norway



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Flame Retardant Market

Clariant

LANXESS

BASF SE

ICL

Abermarle Corp.

DuPont

DSM

