- (PLX AI) - Atea may see improving operating performance ahead, analysts at Carnegie said, lifting the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target raised to NOK 192 from NOK 110
- • Atea has a robust demand backdrop, good traction in its turnaround in Denmark and further development prospects in Norway, Sweden and Finland: analysts
- • The price target implies a 17% upside
- • Shares are up 0.6% in mid-morning trading, giving up some stronger earlier gains
