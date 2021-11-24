The German Federal Cartel Office is currently reviewing the transaction. RWE confirmed the plan.From pv magazine Germany German utility RWE is set to sell solar developer Belectric to Czech power utility CEZ Group. According to the German Federal Cartel Office, which is currently reviewing the transaction, CEZ will buy all shares and take full control of the German developer. "It is correct that RWE is currently selling parts of Belectric," an RWE spokesperson told pv magazine. "The transaction has yet to be approved by the relevant authorities." Founded in 2001, Belectric is one of the largest ...

