Mittwoch, 24.11.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gewaltiger Erfolg! Rekordzahlen trotz Pandemie!
149,00149,4412:05
24.11.2021
J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

CADES (Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale)

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

FRANKFURT, Germany., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 23Nov21, J.P. Morgan AG, (contact: Matthieu Batard +33 1 40 15 43 00) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:CADES (Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale)
Guarantor (if any):N/A
Aggregate nominal amount:USD 2,500,000,000
Description:USD fixed rate notes due 29 November 2024. Coupon 1.125%.

Listing: Euronext-Paris
Stabilisation Manager(s):J.P. Morgan AG (Stabilisation coordinator)
BNP Paribas (Stabilisation Manager(s))
NatWest Markets (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Offer price:99.974

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


