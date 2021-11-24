iZafe Group: Commercial New Launch of Dosell Together with Hepro AS in Norway

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

Hepro AS has last issued a final approval of the new version of Dosell and has officially approved the pharmaceutical robot in its entirety for the Norwegian market.

"We are pleased that all of our tests on the new Dosell have now been successfully completed and look forward to officially presenting the new improved Dosell to all Norwegian municipalities from now on. In the future, the pharmaceutical robot will be a priority product in Hepro's product portfolio. We can now finally start selling, which we look forward to." Says Geir Tore Jakobsen CEO, Hepro AS

As Dosell is a medical technology product that requires high security and functionality, all of our partners have had to carry out their own internal controls of hardware and software and ensure all integrations and alarm handling. Following the implementation of the first version of Dosell, some technical challenges arose. The problems caused by the challenges have meant that the requirements for testing and quality assurance have become very high in order for the product to be approved. Dosell has now received this quality stamp and now that Hepro has given its approval, the pharmaceutical robot is now approved for the Scandinavian market.

"These tests have taken longer than the forecast. At the same time, we are very happy to work with such serious partners who make solid own checks to ensure all parts. Hepro AS has been a very important partner for us in the development and testing of Dosell 2.0 and it feels fantastic that the product is now secured at all levels." Says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.

