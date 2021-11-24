The scheme provides rebates for installations larger than 3 kW in size provided that the grant does not exceed RON20,000 for conventional projects and RON25,000 for projects in isolated areas.Romania's Ministry of Environment has allocated RON280 million ($63.7 million) for the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice (green PV home) scheme to support residential solar installations under the country's net metering regime. In 2020, the budget for the scheme was RON252 million. The program is being run by Romania's Environment Fund Administration (AFM), the state funding body for environmental protection. It ...

