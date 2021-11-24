Panacea Life Sciences, Inc: Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. to Commence Trading Under Ticker Symbol "PLSH" on November 26, 2021

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDID), ("Panacea" or the "Company"), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium CBD and cannabinoid company, announced today that it will commence trading under the ticker symbol "PLSH" effective at the market open on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Since the Company's founding in 2017, Panacea has upheld the highest standards for all their cannabinoid products across multiple categories, including gummies, oil drops, softgels, topicals, skin care, and pet products.

Leslie Buttorff, Panacea's Founder and CEO commented, "The Company's common stock will begin trading under the ticker symbol "PLSH" to reflect our focus on natural health and wellness products as an alternative to Big Pharma prescription drugs. In Greek mythology, Panacea is the goddess of universal remedy and "all healing". With a focus on Cultivating Everyday Wellness by manufacturing products that use only the highest quality cannabinoids, the Panacea brand embraces its namesake as it continues to build trust and a loyal customer base."

No action is required by existing Panacea shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed on the OTCQB and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a leader in production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado and the PANA Botanicals farm in western Colorado, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea produces softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals for purchase online (www.panacealife.com) and in stores as well as in smart kiosk vending machines being rolled out nationally.

Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff in 2017 as a woman-owned business, has attracted $20 million in initial investments. In 2019, these were followed up with a $14 million investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants and uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN.

If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit panacealife.com.

