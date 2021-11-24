Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.11.2021
WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2021 | 13:05
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Q3 2021 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited's third quarter 2021 results for today's webcast / conferance call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bzj9zg4c

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

International Dial-In: +44 (0) 2071 92 8000
United Kingdom Toll Free: 08003767922
Norway Toll Free: 800 51 874
US Toll-Free: +1 866 966 1396

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bmand replay details will also be available at
this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Golden Ocean Q3 2021 - Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d4f75d9-8030-4a92-b274-234bd2b8c74d)

