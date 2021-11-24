DJ Lyxor ETF: Index Switch

La Défense, November 5, 2021

The terms in this letter that begin with uppercase letters are defined in the prospectus of the MULTI UNITS FRANCE - Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF.

RE - Replacement of the Benchmark Index and new name for the following Sub-fund

NAME ISIN CODE FR0010524777 Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF FR0014002CG3

Dear shareholder,

We hereby inform you that LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, acting in it capacity as the management company (hereafter the "Management Company") of the Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF sub-fund (hereafter the "Sub-fund"), has decided to make the following changes: 1. Replacement of the Sub-fund's Benchmark Index

In order to accommodate the changing needs of its clients, the Management Company will replace its Benchmark Index, as shown in the table below:

Benchmark index Until 24 November 2021 (at the close of trading) As of 25 November 2021 (at the opening of trading) World Alternative Energy Index CW Net Total Return MSCI ACWI IMI New Energy ESG Filtered Net Total Return Index

The MSCI ACWI IMI New Energy ESG Filtered Net Total Return Benchmark Index is an equity index that is calculated and published by the global index provider MSCI.

The Benchmark Index seeks to represent the stock-market performance of companies that develop new products and services in the areas of alternative energies, energy efficiency, batteries and smart network technologies. It excludes companies whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance lags that of their peers within the aforementioned investment universe, most notably in terms of their ESG rating. 2. The Sub-fund's new name

The Sub-fund's name was changed as shown below to more accurately reflect its new Benchmark Index.

Sub-fund's current name Sub-fund's new name Until 24 November 2021 (at the close of trading) As of 25 November 2021 (at the opening of trading) Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF

No changes will be made to any of the Sub-fund's other characteristics, and in particular to its reward/risk profile, investment strategy or management fees.

The Fund's Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document will be amended accordingly when the aforementioned modification comes into effect.

We remind that it is necessary and important that investors acquaint themselves with the Fund's Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document (KIID), which are available on Lyxor's website at www.lyxoretf.fr. These documents are also available on the AMF's website at www.amf-france.org and may be provided by the Management Company upon request.

If you have any other questions you may contact Lyxor's Client Service department at +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14 or at client-services-etf@lyxor.com.

We advise you to regularly consult with your financial advisor to obtain any additional information concerning your investments.

The Management Company

