Syngenta Crop Protection announces PLINAZOLIN technology a new and innovative active ingredient with a novel Mode of Action (IRAC Group 30) for insect control that will help growers protect their crops from a wide range of pests.

PLINAZOLIN technology delivers a new standard of performance, particularly against pests for which existing products no longer can provide effective control. It provides an effective solution in resistance management strategies and replaces older, less effective chemistries. The sunlight stability and rain-resistant properties of PLINAZOLINtechnology allow for longer spray intervals and fewer applications aimed at improving crop productivity and quality.

"The launch of this new technology is a result of our ongoing commitment to investing in the long-term development of innovative and effective solutions that increase crop productivity in an environmentally sustainable and responsible way. It's exciting that growers in Argentina will be the first to benefit," said Jon Parr, President Global Crop Protection at Syngenta. "Pests and diseases are a continually evolving threat, and the changing environment makes it even harder for farmers to grow their crops. Delivering farmers state-of-the-art and efficacious solutions to safeguard their crops is precisely what Syngenta Crop Protection is all about."

PLINAZOLIN technology will deliver unprecedented insect control on stinkbugs, mites, thrips, caterpillars, flies, and beetles. It will be commercialized in more than 40 countries and in over 40 crops, including soybean, corn, rice, coffee, cotton, and a wide range of fruits and vegetables. The technology also has the potential to be used in forestry and professional pest management programs, and as a seed treatment application.

PLINAZOLIN technology will be marketed under the brand name VIRANTRA in Argentina. Further registrations will follow over the next two to five years.

