VGTel, Inc. (VGTL) Appoints Independent Auditor As It Moves to Become a Reporting Company

Once The Audit Is Completed The Company Intends to 15c211 and Form 10 To Become A Reporting/Current Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / VGTel, Inc. (OTC Pink:VGTL) (https://chucksvintage.com.), an iconic retail specialty brand in Los Angeles and New York City, today announces that it has retained an auditing firm to conduct a PCAOB compliant audit of the Company in anticipation of filing a Form 10 to become an SEC reporting issuer.

Upon completing the audit, the Company also intends to have Form 211 filed pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 in addition to filing its Form 10.

CEO James DiPrima said: "We want to keep our shareholders up-to-date and provide them with the most current and relevant information as we progress towards our goals of being audited, filing a Form 10 and being quoted on OTC Markets as a Current Status company."

About Chuck's Vintage:

Chuck's Vintage provides its clients an all access pass to historical fashion. Accessories, garments and complete ensembles from a bygone era, lest we forget its beauty. It seems only fitting that Chuck's Vintage would open its doors during a pandemic that is most closely associated with the plague that befell Los Angeles in 1924. In these times of uncertainty, and ever-changing business regulations and restrictions, Chuck's Vintage is doing its best to provide clients with a white glove experience.

Established in 2006, Chuck's Vintage is a store unlike any other; a true American original. The moment you step over the threshold at 16618 Marquez Ave, Pacific Palisades 90272, you find yourself amid abundant treasure. The selection of vintage denim has to be seen to be believed. The blue jeans in her store range from Strongholds found in the California Gold Rush mines to World War II-Era Levi's, Lees, and Wranglers, as well as 1960's ladies high-waisted and groovy deadstock Levi's bells. Come to Chuck's for the denim, but stick around and complete your look with the founder's sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70's rock tees. Classic American Cool.

Chuck's Vintage was founded by Madeline Cammarata (f/k/a Madeline Harmon), who hailed from an illustrious background in fashion. Her career began as a fashion model, where she was soon discovered by the iconic and provocative fashion photographer Helmet Newton, launching Cammarata to the runways of Europe. Returning to the US, Madeline found a powerful niche in the high fashion world of denim, where she was instrumental in providing fabric development for powerful brands like 7 For All Mankind and provided thousands of pieces to celebrity and business elites from Steve Jobs to Morrisey and everywhere in between.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All Inquiries Contact:

Info@chucksvintage.com

(OTC Pink: VGTL)

Website: https://chucksvintage.com

Instagram: chucksvintage original

Phone number: (646) 669-7007

SOURCE: VGTel, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674558/VGTel-Inc-VGTL-Appoints-Independent-Auditor-As-It-Moves-to-Become-a-Reporting-Company