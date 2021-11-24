Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: BFYW) ("Better For You Wellness" or the "Company"), an Ohio-based blank check company focused on the rapidly-growing $1.5T wellness industry, announces that Leslie Bumgarner has resigned as a Director of the Company effective December 31, 2021, for personal and professional reasons.

"Les stepped into the role at a critical time for the company and helped us pave the path for our next stage of growth and evolution, and for that, we are eternally grateful. We look forward to her continued support and guidance as a friend of the company and wish her continued success in all she does," said Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Better For You Wellness.

"I am very happy to have been able to support the management during a transitional period and impressed by what has been accomplished so far," commented Leslie Bumgarner, Director of Better For You Wellness. "I am very optimistic about the future and the evolution of Better For You Wellness and its business model, and will continue to support the Company during its next phase of growth."

About Better For You Wellness, Inc.

Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: BFYW), formerly known as Fast Track Solutions, Inc. (OTC: FTRK), is a Columbus, Ohio-based blank-check Company that is exploring and evaluating various business opportunities in the food, beverage, and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") categories including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, or business combination transactions, after which the company would cease to be a "shell" or "blank check" company. Learn more at https://BFYW.com.

Contact:

Better For You Wellness, Inc.

Ian James, CEO

investors@bfyw.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the company's reports filed with SEC (https://www.sec.gov/).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104963