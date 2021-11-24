Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag on Nasdaq Stockholm (228/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag, company registration number 516401-8482, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be December 1, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 20,000,000 shares. Short Name: SFAB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017082548 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 241465 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials --------------------------------- Supersector code: 3030 Insurance --------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB