First North Denmark: Hove A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Hove A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 26 November 2021. Name: Hove ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061675279 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HOVE ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 24,000,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 25804821 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 239473 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ------------------------------------------ 50 5020 Industrials Industrial Goods and Services ------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1028797