Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC Pink: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "the Company") In April, 2021, RJK Explorations Ltd., was approached by a very successful, award-winning, US TV producer that currently has 20 TV series sold to networks in development, pre-production, production, on the air, and post-production, to discuss the idea of creating a docuseries TV show revolving around RJK's search for "The Source of the 800 Carat Nipissing Diamond." The producer's concept begins with the history of Cobalt and the discovery of the Nipissing Diamond between 1903-1905, continuing with stories of diamond exploration in the area over the past 30 years, which brought 5 Haileybury School of Mines (HSM) grads together in an effort to write a conclusion to "The Source of the 800 Carat Nipissing Diamond." In the past 5 months, filming, editing, animation and narration scripting has been ongoing to develop media presentation materials. A preliminary agreement has been signed to present the concept to major networks with whom the producer currently works, and has worked with in the past.

Glenn Kasner, CEO of RJK elaborated, "After many conversations with this particular TV producer and other entertainment contacts, management and our advisors feel confident in our choice to assign the media rights for "The Source of the 800 Carat Nipissing Diamond' to his team of producers and media creators. We share the same vision of creating a docuseries, and not anything similar to typical "reality TV shows." As a Company, we believe this is the most cost effective way of telling our story. We maintain that our investors' money is best spent in the ground, searching for diamonds, but as a public company, we recognise the need to build a following. This is an opportunity to reach a vast, diverse audience, of potentially millions of viewers, without spending our own treasury on ads or promotion. We want to explain the details of what it takes to go from an idea, to finding 9 bodies of the rarest rock type in the world, kimberlite, to hopefully, finding extremely rare, large diamonds. The agreement also offers the opportunity for RJK to portray mineral exploration in a conscientious and positive way. In addition, successful sale of the docuseries to a network could add to the economic well being of the local inhabitants of Cobalt and the surrounding areas. We see this agreement as a win/win for everyone involved."

Further information will be disclosed to shareholders as necessary, while also keeping our word to required confidentiality with the production company in accordance with our contract.

Contact Information:

Glenn Kasner, President

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

info@rjkexplorations.com

Web Site: https://www.rjkexplorations.com/

Company Information: Tel: (705) 568-7445

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104971