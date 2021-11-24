Currently deployed with Tier 1 European CSP

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today the commercial availability of its 4G Open RAN small cell for outdoor deployments, expanding the MAVair radio and access portfolio of small cells to meet Communications Service Providers' (CSPs) growing need for enhanced network capacity and coverage. The solution had already been tested and deployed in commercial operation with a Tier 1 European CSP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006039/en/

Mavenir's 4G Open RAN Small Cell for Outdoor deployments. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mavenir's outdoor small cell (O410) is a customer driven product, that addresses a need for outdoor small cells supporting both distributed and centralized Open RAN architectures. The solution is built on Mavenir's modular hardware architecture and highly scalable, cloud-native software platforms, the underlying principles which enabled an expedited time-to-market with full architectural and deployment flexibility. Mavenir's expanded small cells solutions, present a future proof way of building networks that ensures interoperability, vendor competition, element security and reduced operating costs across the RAN. Mavenir's MAVair Open RAN small cells are market-proven, carrier grade solutions, that are easy to deploy, fully automated, software upgradable, highly scalable and adaptable.

The outdoor small cell supports both Split 2 and S1 interfaces and can be configured remotely for full deployment flexibility and upgradability, especially effective in areas where coverage and capacity from the CSPs macro is not available, is not economically viable, or faces zoning issues, etc. Ideal deployments include rural and remote locations, sites which are constrained by size, power, backhaul, and planning restrictions. The solution is plug and play, with zero-touch provisioning and installation, powered with Power over Ethernet (PoE) and offers interfaces with the same Open RAN CU as the macro network, and with common management with macro.

"By leveraging our modular hardware architecture and cloud-native scalable software, Mavenir is capable of delivering new products in an agile fashion which integrate and work seamlessly with other network components deployed by CSPs. This 4G outdoor small cell is the precursor for a completely new line of 4G and 5G Open RAN-based small cell products with integrated DU, as well as Multi RAT radio access solutions in general," said Mavenir's Aniruddho Basu, SVP and GM of Emerging Business.

With the release of the 4G outdoor small cell, Mavenir now has a complete offering of Multi-G (2G/3G/4G/5G), software upgradable, Open RAN-based small cells enabling CSPs to enhance their network capacity and coverage beyond in-building use cases.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006039/en/

Contacts:

Maryvonne Tubb

Mavenir

PR@mavenir.com

Casey Bush

GlobalResultsPR (US)

mavenir@globalresultspr.com

Kevin Taylor

GlobalResultsPR (EMEA)

mavenir@globalresultspr.com