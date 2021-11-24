Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Oasis Client Gourmet NFT to Adopt New Technology to Automatically Generate NFTs as Purchased

Recipes from famous restaurants, award-winning culinary talents, and chef's kitchen recipes available as digital collectibles online and in-restaurants and other facilities.

TORONTO, ON, LOS ANGELES, CA, and HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.(CSE:LQID) (OTCQB:LQAVF) (FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is providing an update to its announcement on October 19, 2021 regarding the launch of Gourmet NFT, a new platform that will create NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and other digital collectibles for restaurant, tournament, secret and chefs' own kitchen recipes. Gourmet NFT will enable foodies, fans and those that just want to be better and more diverse cooks to collect, organize and own legendary recipes. As part of the founding group and exclusive agency for this program, earning up to 35% from each sale, Oasis is aiding in the development of new technology to enable recipe holders to use their NFTs as "keys" to unlock web features for easy access to online videos, recipes and exclusive information and tips. NFTs can be resold, allowing new holders to have access to the online content.

With the recent launch of Oasis' client Aftermath Islands and its success and upcoming new technology positioned to create autogenerated NFTs from virtual land sales, Gourmet NFT has elected to adopt this new technology, and has pushed back its launch until early 2022 as it continues to grow its roster of Chefs, doubling from 15 countries in October to over 30 presently. This process also allows patrons to buy digital recipes directly from a menu or "real world" locations directly from a displayed QR codes.

"This new technology, developed primarily for Aftermath Islands by our partners at Masscult using their Waxify App, will enable recipes to be easily delivered on the fly as they are purchased," said David Lucatch, CEO of Liquid Avatar Technologies, and Managing Director of Oasis Digital Studios. "In discussing this new opportunity for Gourmet NFT, we all believed that this would be a significant benefit and worth the short wait. This also gives us a potential opportunity to use PayPal and Coinbase, repeating the current success that Oasis is having with Aftermath Islands."

With over 600 recipes already submitted, Gourmet NFT advises that it is expected to start testing this quarter with the new technology. Gourmet NFT is among the first professional platforms to empower the culinary industry to create residual value from their famous and unpublished recipes. Gourmet NFT has amassed almost 500 leading restaurateurs, executive, private, celebrity and award-winning Chefs whose accolades include James Beard nominations and awards; Michelin Star recognition; A5 Wagyu Certification; UK's prestigious AAA 3 Rosette awards; Food Network, Discovery Channel and Fox TV featured Chefs as well as Instagram / social media sensations. Gourmet NFT enables these culinary experts to share their family, secret and restaurant favorites directly on the upcoming sales pages or through active QR codes that can be scanned at their website and / or restaurant for easy purchase.

According to Foodnetwork.com and their article The Biggest Food Trends We'll Be Talking About in 2021, 2020 saw online grocery sales increasing by 53% and foresees the growth in online grocery sales continuing as the pandemic disrupted the way people cook and eat. With millions of North Americans spending more time at home, cooking everything from cookies to family meals has increased and many people are venturing to expand their culinary expertise. Users will be able to search the site by mealtime, allergen, food ingredients and a whole host of meta tags to hone in on the recipes they wish to download and collect in their wallet. Meanwhile Chefs and culinary creators will have a way to augment their income with residual royalties from their digital downloads.

Recipes will range in price allowing everyone who is interested in expanding their food knowledge and culinary repertoire to collect Gourmet NFT recipes. There will also be a higher price range for the true "unobtanium" type of recipes that fall into off-menu or "secret sauce" categories. In addition, a select few Chefs will be offering a one-off experiential NFT opportunity ranging from dinner with the Chef in person, to skip-the-line / golden ticket offerings for those impossible to get into restaurants.

"Having grown up in a music-business family, it has always frustrated me that Chefs and recipe creators don't get treated like rock stars. With Gourmet NFT we take their creations from the butcher block to the blockchain and provide them with an iTunes®-type platform to sell their downloads and earn residuals when the recipes change hands" said Ruth McCartney CEO and Digital Diva of McCartney Multimedia.

"The road to publishing a cookbook is paved with good intentions, however schedules get in the way. But with Gourmet NFT, Chefs can upload one recipe, one image, one video at a time as they are already creating a short form variant of the content for social media and over time, they will have amassed what amounts to a digital cookbook." added Chef Skinner, proprietor of Houston's eculent restaurant, which has a three-year waiting list.

For more information on Gourmet NFT, please click here

If you would like to join our mailing list and receive updates from Liquid Avatar Technologies, please click here

About GourmetNFT - www.gourmetnft.com

The Gourmet NFT digital download store is an online destination for foodies, home cooks and culinary collectors to search, download and collect rare, archival, celebrity and hard-to-find recipes.

Users can search by various criteria to hone in on their desired recipes and by using a simple checkout system powered by Shopify, they can pay using credit cards (Fiat) or Crypto, and then set up a 2-click wallet to keep, organize and even trade their recipe cards on the open NFT market.

With the meteoric rise in popularity of Instagram Reels and TikToks featuring food, and the multi-million views in the category, Gourmet NFT delivers a way to download, own and cook along from these multimedia files. It is also a platform which allows cooks and followers to financially support their favorite Chefs and restaurants post-pandemic in a micro-payment manner.

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs. Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs. The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience, powered by ImagineAR, will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which features the ability for users to create digital icons that allow them to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, and is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. -www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, ID2020, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants. In Canada, the Company also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger financial" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa Card program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

If you have not already joined our mailing list and would like to receive updates on Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., please click hereto join!

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

?For further information, please contact:?

David Lucatch

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 701

ir@liquidavatar.com

US and Canadian Media Contact:

Nicole Rodrigues

NRPR Group

nicole@nrprgroup.com ?

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All websites referred to are expressly not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the future launch of sales of digital and physical collectibles, Gourmet NFT Non-Fungible Tokens and other related products through Oasis Digital Studios and / or its clients, partners and other service providers, Company Services to be successfully launched and integrated into the Liquid Avatar platform and partner programs, information concerning the timing for the launch of Liquid Avatar apps, the plans for future features of the Liquid Avatar apps, expected geographic expansion, the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: failure to obtain necessary approvals from governments and other jurisdictional regulatory bodies; lack of sufficient capital to expand the Company's geographic footprint or to add new features to the Company's offerings; changes in general economic, business, and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674563/Oasis-Client-Gourmet-NFT-to-Adopt-New-Technology-to-Automatically-Generate-NFTs-as-Purchased