GlobeNewswire
24.11.2021 | 16:17
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Hepsor AS shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-24 16:08 CET --


According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on November 15, 2021, up to 3,854,701 shares with nominal value
of 1 euro (Hepsor share, ISIN code: EE3100082306) will be listed on Baltic Main
List after the following conditions are met: 

     1.1. Regarding the existing 3,000,000 shares

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.

1.2. Regarding additionally issued up to 854,701 shares

 -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the
   offer has been successful;

 -- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.




The aforementioned conditions in clause 1.1. are met as of 24.11.2021.

Proceeding from the above, 3,000,000 Hepsor AS shares will be listed on the
Baltic Main List as of Friday, November 26, 2021 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         Hepsor AS                   
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name      HPR                      
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code           EE3100082306                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one security 1 EUR                     
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities      3,000,000                   
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      HPR1T                     
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID          241419                    
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB classification       35101010 - Real Estate Development and Holding
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
List              Main List                   
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hepsor AS Prospectus is attached to this announcement.





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1028840
