Munich, 24 November 2021 - On 01 October 2021 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB (publ) (the "Company"), a 100% subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8), announced that it had successfully placed a EUR 45 million tap issue (the "Subsequent Bonds") under its existing up to EUR 200 million Senior Unsecured 5-year floating rate bonds due 2024 (ISIN NO0010861487) (the "Bonds"). The Subsequent Bonds were issued on 8 October 2021, following which the aggregate total nominal amount of Bonds outstanding amounts to EUR 120 million. The Bonds are guaranteed by AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA.



The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approved the listing prospectus in respect of the Subsequent Bonds on 24 November 2021. The listing prospectus is available on the Company's website www.aureliusinvest.com > Equity Opportunities > Investor Relations > Bond.



On 24 November 2021, the Company submitted an application to NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd to apply for the listing of the Subsequent Bonds on the regulated market. The Subsequent Bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on or about 26 November 2021.



