Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - ICEsoft Technologies (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is proud to announce Voyent Alert! is the recipient of the 2021 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award from American Security Today for Top Alert Notification System in North America.

American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and today in its Sixth Year, continues to recognize industry leaders in the areas of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, and Emergency Preparedness - Management and Response. The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

Voyent Alert! was selected for its unique ability to provide enriched alerting content, personalized to each recipient during a critical event. The system conveys important information such as a recipient's distance and direction from an incident, as well as maps and rich media content such as photos, customized evacuation routes, and safe/high ground indicators, allowing users to make better, more informed decisions during an emergency.

"We are honored to be recognized for our achievements in community alerting and engagement," explains Brian McKinney, President and CEO of ICEsoft. "Unfortunately, as we have seen the number of critical events that impact our communities are not diminishing and the need for more informative, context-based alerting is increasing. The more relevant information we can place into the hands of citizens during a critical event, the more likely they are going to follow actions needed to ensure their safety."

About ICEsoft Technologies:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company.

Voyent Alert! is an ICEsoft Technologies solution created in 2018 to provide personalized and enriched communication services for municipalities, regional governments, first responders, organizations, and institutions. Built on ICEsoft's suite of legacy products, Voyent Alert! is a new Software-as-a-Service offering for delivering context-enriched notifications and content.

Brian McKinney

Chief Executive Officer Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

