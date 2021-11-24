EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
Corporate Contact
INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) presents recent innovations and product developments and enhancements at its Technology Day in Balzers/Liechtenstein. These innovations reflect INFICON's substantial ongoing investments into research and development. Additional information is available on INFICON's website, following the links below, and in the attached presentation accompanying the Technology Day. The featured novelties include products, applications, and technologies in all of INFICON's four target markets.
Semi & Vacuum Coating market
Refrigeration, Air Conditioning & Automotive market
General Vacuum market
Security & Energy market
ABOUT INFICON
INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.
This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INFICON Holding AG
|Hintergasse 15 B
|7310 Bad Ragaz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0813004980
|Fax:
|081 300 49 88
|E-mail:
|matthias.troendle@inficon.com
|Internet:
|www.inficon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0011029946
|Valor:
|1102994
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1251809
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
1251809 24-Nov-2021 CET/CEST