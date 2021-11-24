GraphCMS the Berlin-based company behind the headless GraphQL content federation platform that helps leading companies unify the content layer by federating business-critical APIs announced today that they have joined the MACH alliance, an independent group of tech companies advocating for an open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem. As part of the MACH alliance, GraphCMS will work closely with the other members to guide companies on how they can benefit from a lean and modular approach to enterprise technologies, by adopting MACH (microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless) architectures.

Liberating data effectively from legacy and third-party systems is a key challenge for digitally-driven enterprises as they strive towards creating immersive, high-performance digital experiences. GraphCMS's leading content management capabilities and novel approach to remote data fetching from external systems such as other MACH vendors dubbed "Content Federation" enables microservices to talk to each other, helping organizations deliver cutting-edge digital experiences across platforms, from streaming services to innovative new eCommerce platforms in a fraction of the time. Companies can build complex applications while aggregating their data from multiple sources into a single API, effectively eliminating content silos and "API Sprawl".

"The MACH alliance's ethos of encouraging companies in adopting modern, composable microservices rather than monolithic suites is extremely aligned with our own vision at GraphCMS, as we work with our customers in modernizing their stacks using best-of-breed solutions", explains Christopher Kühn, CCO at GraphCMS.

Already supporting companies like Telenor, Burrow, 2U Inc., and Prym in their ambitious initiatives to deliver better digital experiences to millions of consumers via Content Federation, GraphCMS aims to accelerate the enterprise adoption of MACH compliant software architectures as the "glue" that federates them together into a single GraphQL API.

"We're thrilled to be joining the MACH Alliance. Their approach represents the future of software, where companies are in charge of defining composable tech stacks that are perfectly aligned with scaling their business model, rather than adapting to inflexible monolithic suites", adds Ronak Ganatra, VP of Marketing at GraphCMS.

About GraphCMS

GraphCMS is the first enterprise-class headless content management and federation platform that enables data unification from multiple APIs. With the industry's most versatile GraphQL content APIs and a novel approach in external data sourcing via API extensions, the content platform enables use cases beyond simple headless CMS' capabilities. Enterprise customers see GraphCMS as a database highly optimized for structured content while giving content creators the tools to build their ultimate content pipeline. GraphCMS is developed by GraphCMS GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and is currently enabling over 50,000 teams across the world to rapidly build and deliver tomorrow's omnichannel digital experiences at scale.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members, or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

Founding members include Amplience, commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems, and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org.

