Poko Innovations Inc: Poko Innovations, Inc. Sign Two Year Deal with EU Rugby Star Rob Kearney

Poko's partnership with Rob Kearney will significantly increase brand recognition

LONDON, ENGLAND and BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / (CSE:POKO) - Poko Innovations, Inc., an award-winning international UK based CBD & Fintech company, is pleased to announce that they have recently signed a two year contract with Rob Kearney, who completed 2 tours with the British Lions and is Ireland's most decorated rugby player. The partnership is a very important step in our aim to increase brand recognition that will help the Poko brand expand its retail footprint in UK and Ireland as well as the development of new products to support its existing skincare range.

Poko and Irish rugby legend Rob Kearney have just signed an ambitious two-year partnership contract. Not only is Kearney coming on board as a brand ambassador; he has also become a shareholder in the Poko group. The former Ireland rugby star is adding to his range of business interests with an investment and partnership deal with the boutique skincare brand. This partnership is the first of many high-profile brand collaborations with influencers across the U.K. and Europe the brand has planned.

Rob Kearney is one of the British and Irish Lions and Ireland's most decorated and well-loved rugby players. His list of accomplishments for Leinster and Ireland is unrivalled, including being one of Ireland's top ten most-capped players (95 caps); two Six Nations Grand Slams in 2009 and 2013, with four Six Nation Titles (2009, 2014, 2015, 2018); British and Irish Lions tours to South Africa (2009) and Australia (2013); participation in three Rugby World Cups; 219 appearances during his 15-year career at Leinster, with four European Cup Titles and six Pro-14 medals (2008).

In the same year, Rob was named European Player of the Year, Leinster Player of the Year, and IRUPA Player of the Year.

Rob Kearney: Sports Star Turned Entrepreneur

Kearney also has a successful track record in business development and strategic management, in addition to his rugby career. He is an experienced exec and non-exec director across various industries, with experience in stakeholder engagement, and has a successful track record in business development and strategic management. He is a shareholder in a number of businesses and has held a number of leadership posts during his career, including seven years as chair of the Irish Rugby Players Association.

With an eye firmly focused on future growth, it comes as no surprise the sports star turned entrepreneur has teamed up with such an exciting business. The cruelty-free, vegan skincare brand is a business that Kearney says aligns with his core values. Poko uses natural ingredients infused with high-quality CBD for people to achieve better skin or to help manage a range of skin problems, including acne, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, dullness and dehydration.

Kearney is a fan of the Poko product line and plans to promote the partnership across all channels including TV, radio, print and social media. He hopes this unisex brand that focuses on potent, pure ingredients will appeal to the burgeoning male beauty market as much as it does to women. CBD is a powerful and versatile substance that should appeal to anyone looking for strength in their skincare.

"??I chose to work with Poko as they share many of the same values I do. Their passion and drive to bring skincare solutions to everyone is something I really felt I could stand behind. The stigma around male skincare is an area I really feel needs to be highlighted and education needs to improve. We all need to look after our skin and that starts with accessibility to products that are suitable for everyone," said Rob Kearney.

The Poko Story

This innovative beauty business is beginning to rack up nearly as many awards and accolades as Mr Kearney himself. Poko recently won The Beauty Bible Awards for their Correcting Eye Cream and the Your Healthy Living Awards for their Luxury Facial Oil.

Poko co-founder Justine O'Hanlon is also excited about the upcoming collaboration.

"I'm very inspired by Rob's career and to see the enthusiasm he has shown for our brand. He's an incredible entrepreneur and we're really excited to work on his ideas and bring some innovative new products to our range. We've always had a focus on providing skincare for everyone, and creating a brand like Poko allows us to reach male and female audiences. Having Rob onside to promote skin health is so important for us and we can't wait to see what the next two years will hold for us."

Continued Brand Visibility and Growth

The signing of Rob Kearney is part of a growth strategy instigated by Poko since listing. They will continue to target high profile influencers from the sport and wellness space that match the values of Poko. The group is in discussion with other high profile EU and UK based stars and hopes to build the Poko B2C brands into household names over the coming year.

Poko's skincare range is now sold at Arnotts for their Christmas Market on the lower ground floor of the department store. Arnotts form part of the Selfridges Group established by the late Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist Galen Weston, providing leading luxury shopping experiences for millions of customers around the world through iconic, innovative and inspiring retail destinations.

Poko comprises of four segments:

Consumer Brands:

Poko is the group's flagship award winning brand, a natural skin care company harnessing the power of CBD to transform skin care by combining an innovative cannabidiol formula with tried-and-tested "skin-loving" ingredients; Poko's products come in different luxury ranges for different types of skin issues, including aging, acne, blemishes and dry skin. www.pokocbd.co.uk

Canndid is a CBD brand which brings fun, affordable and easy to use CBD products to the market that taste great, are compact and easy to take anywhere and are smoke, vapour and device free. It's aim is to provide customers with products that aid stress and pain relief, as well as anxiety management and improved recovery times. www.canndid.co.uk

Fintech Platform:

Lumipay is an easily-integrated payment platform gateway service approved for high risk industries and currently focused on the CBD industry; the platform is expanding into other e-commerce sectors. Lumipay has the benefit of multiple acquiring bank contracts www.lumi-pay.com

News and Media Sites:

The Extract is a B2B news and media site covering changes and events in the industry, with an audience in the UK and the USA. Poko is working to build an audience for The Extract in the EU. It's aim is to provide lead generation to Poko Group's other assets and provide extensive market data on the needs and wants of our buyers. www.theextract.co.uk

Candid Magazine, a B2C culture magazine, is part of Poko's marketing media operation. Candid's audience is the avid CBD and cannabis user in Canada and the USA; the magazine covers lifestyle-focused products, lead generation, CBD news and events. Poko has begun marketing the magazine in the EU and UK. www.candidmagazine.com

White labelling Service:

Cannmed Products brings together several vetted, compliant CBD manufacturing companies, providing start-ups and established businesses moving on to the CBD scene a one stop location for their product creation which they can trust, offering consultation on raw materials, white labelling and CBD isolate in the UK. Having already applied for it's Novel Food license, Canndmed is a serious player in the UK market. www.cannmedproducts.com

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem.

The Poko Group has is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

