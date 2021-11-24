Einstellung: Aufnahme:

ISIN Name Mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

SE0002017657 Logistea AB 24.11.2021 SE0017131329 Logistea AB 25.11.2021 Tausch 10:1

CA7479521097 Lion Copper And Gold Corp. 24.11.2021 CA53620R1091 Lion Copper And Gold Corp. 25.11.2021 Tausch 1:1

