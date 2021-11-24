True REST Float Spa: Shop Local, Shop Small and Gain True REST

True REST Float Spa Encourages Community Members to Shop Small, Nov. 27th

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / As people focus on holiday deals during Black Friday, small businesses will celebrate the winter shopping season the following day, also known as Small Business Saturday. The day created in 2010 encourages consumers to be mindful of their role in the community by shopping locally, especially at franchise locations. Although they have an affiliation with a corporate brand name, franchisees run and operate their stores and are considered small business owners. True REST Float Spa recognizes its franchisees as the backbone of its success. The world leader in flotation therapy and the largest float spa brand is encouraging local community members to support regional shops, including the experience of True REST, health and wellness on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.

The United States is home to over 30 million small businesses that rely on individuals who purchase their products or services to be successful. These businesses are essential parts of the community and contribute to the city's economic success by providing jobs and opportunities to residents. True REST Float Spa started as a small business in 2009 when the founders opened the first location in Arizona. After six years, the brand entered the world of franchising to expand the holistic practice of floating. The proven business model has given dozens of franchisees a chance to experience life as a successful entrepreneur, backed with the full support of the True REST Float Spa corporate team.

"The vast majority of the True REST Float Spa locations opened today are owned and operated by franchisees who love our business model and want to share the benefits of floating with their communities," said Mandy Rowe, franchising director at True REST Float Spa. "Every True REST business owner is pursuing their entrepreneurial goals by running their own business. They're heavily involved in the day-to-day activities, just as any other small business owner. The True REST corporate team is there to support where it's needed, but our franchisees run their locations and find success in local community outreach."

With True REST's proven model of success, anyone can own and operate a franchise location. Most locations have four to seven float pods, an oasis room and an oxygen bar. They are also used as a complementary treatment to other local therapies. Supporting True REST and other small businesses creates economic stability and gives individuals a chance to execute their business skills.

Some statistics to consider the importance of shopping small:

10.5 million jobs have been created through the opening of small businesses over the past two decades. Annually, 1.5 million jobs account for 64 percent of new jobs in the United States.

In 2020, 46 percent of individuals said they were more likely to shop small, and 53 percent did so to give back to communities.

66 percent face financial challenges, with most earnings going toward operating expenses

Small businesses in the United States have grown to 49 percent since 1982

Roughly 30 to 50 percent of commercial real estate houses small businesses in America

Flotation therapy is a holistic approach to healing mental and physical conditions of the body. Each hour-long session consists of floating atop water mixed with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts, combining sensory deprivation and zero-gravity to produce profound healing benefits. The unique water and salt solution allow the body to float effortlessly and weightlessly, removing weight from the joints and easing chronic pain. The customizable experience in an environment free of sensory distractions enables individuals to focus inward to reduce stress.

To celebrate this holiday season, True REST Float Spa is offering a buy one, get one-holiday offer on gift cards from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 and Dec. 10 to 31. Give One, Get One gift cards can be used for one-hour float sessions that start at $59 for members and $89 for nonmembers at any of the 38 True REST Float Spa locations. A floatation therapy session makes a perfect gift for everyone. The natural solution provides a break from the stress of the holiday season as a private and unique experience. Studies have proven the benefits of float therapy helps relieve stress, reduce pain, increase the immune system, alleviate depression and improve sleep.

Taking the time to support a small business is essential to the success of brands like True REST Float Spa. For more information about the float therapy brand and how to support them during Small Business Saturday, visit www.TrueREST.com to find the nearest location.

###

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 38 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing one million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to https://truerest.com/. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.truerestfranchising.com/.

Media Contact:

Jo Trizila,

Trizcom PR on behalf of True REST Float Spa

Email: TrueRESTPR@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-230-0078

Noel Hampton,

Trizcom PR on behalf of True REST Float Spa

Email: TrueRESTPR@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-9316

Cell/Text: 940-230-9316

SOURCE: True REST Float Spa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674615/Shop-Local-Shop-Small-and-Gain-True-REST